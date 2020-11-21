I-89 south closed between Winooski and South Burlington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 south, between Winooski and South Burlington (Exits 15 & 14) is blocked and impassable due to a multicar crash. Winooski and Colchester Police are assisting in preventing south bound traffic from getting onto the interstates at exits 15 and 16 respectively.

There is no estimated duration for this closure yet. Specific details on the crash are not yet available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.