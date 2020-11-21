New Haven Barracks / VCOR, Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Communication
VSP Press Release-Incident
CASE#: 20B503002
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rob Helm
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: November 20, 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Disturbing Peace by Electronic Communication
ACCUSED: Michael Graziadei
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 20, 2020, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were advised that Michael Graziadei had sent an email of a threatening nature to a household member. Troopers had prior knowledge that Graziadei was issued court ordered conditions to restrict Graziadei from contacting the recipient of the e-mail. Subsequent investigation revealed Graziadei violated his court ordered conditions which stated he must NOT have contact with (the recipient of the e-mail) which includes in person, in writing, by telephone, by e-mail, or through a third person regardless of whether you are in jail or released. Graziadei was issued a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court on January 11, 2021 to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: January 11, 2021 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
