New Haven Barracks / VCOR, Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Communication

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B503002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rob Helm

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: November 20, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Disturbing Peace by Electronic Communication

ACCUSED: Michael Graziadei

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 20, 2020, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were advised that Michael Graziadei had sent an email of a threatening nature to a household member. Troopers had prior knowledge that Graziadei was issued court ordered conditions to restrict Graziadei from contacting the recipient of the e-mail. Subsequent investigation revealed Graziadei violated his court ordered conditions which stated he must NOT have contact with (the recipient of the e-mail) which includes in person, in writing, by telephone, by e-mail, or through a third person regardless of whether you are in jail or released. Graziadei was issued a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court on January 11, 2021 to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 11, 2021 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.