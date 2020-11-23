Bret Brummitt Completes Master of Health Benefit Design and Health Informatics

Bret Brummitt

Masters program focused on value-based employee benefits adds to Brummitt's strategies for employers

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bret Brummitt of Generous Benefits completed a Master of Health Plan Design through the University of Lynchburg in their inaugural cohort. The program focused on improving the quality of health care available to employees while reducing the overall costs to the employee and employer.

Brummitt said, “The investment in high-quality continuing education is crucial when we hold such a high trust factor from our clients. There are too many programs that just meet minimum criteria, and I wanted to stretch myself beyond just industry standards. The Health Benefit Design program was really a unique opportunity as we explored all aspects of a health plan and our cohort included leaders from several companies making real-time changes to their own health plans during our program and having this kind of discussion was extremely valuable, as the project wasn’t carried out in an academic vacuum.”

In addition to health benefit design, content areas included care coordination, managing primary and specialty care, mitigating pharmaceutical costs, healthcare delivery value chain, organizational change, and financial management. It had a huge focus on value-based care including centers of excellence, bundled pricing, reference-based pricing, telemedicine, fiduciary pharmacy benefit managers, direct primary care, care coordination, and reinsurance.

Industry experts including Dave Chase of Health Rosetta, Tom Emerick of Edison Healthcare, Jay Keese of Capitol Advocates, Tom Scott of the University of Lynchburg, Michael Poleman of Apta Health, Adam Russo of The PHIA Group, Keith Smith of Oklahoma Surgery Center, and Al Lewis of Quizzify all taught or lectured in the program.

One of Brummitt’s favorite courses was Legal, Social, and Ethical Issues in Health Benefit Design and Health Informatics led by attorneys from PHIA Group. He enjoyed the deep dives into ERISA law implications, ethical representation and disclosures, and ensuring legal and favorable health benefit design plans.



About Generous Benefits

Launched in 2019, Generous Benefits aims to improve the lives of the community they serve. Generous Benefits is the response to many employers and communities seeking a way to reclaim their collective futures in the face of the healthcare landscape and financial crisis. They strive to remove the dehumanization of the healthcare experience and empower members of their benefits plans to find a better outcome with fewer hurdles and delays to high-quality care. To learn more about Generous Benefits, visit www.generousbenefits.com.

