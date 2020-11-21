Proactive Education Pays Off for Generous Benefits’ Employers

Bret Brummitt doing what he loves - educating employers

Culture of generously supplying education around benefits sets employers up for success

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generous Benefits is proactive about educating their team and their clients about benefits. This is setting up their employers for success as 2020 is forcing every employer to reconsider their benefits strategy.

Holding an insurance license only requires 24 hours of continuing education every two years. But, at Generous Benefits, they invest way more time and money in education than required. And, they do it because they believe it allows them to offer the best options to their employers. It includes industry education like BenefitsPRO, Dallas Association of Health Underwriters, Employee Benefits Advisor, National Association of Health Underwriters, Self-Insurance Institute of America and peer groups like Q4Intelligence, as well as participating in industry movements like the Health Rosetta and the Fair Market Medical Association that have agendas to fix the root-cause problems driving insurance costs higher. Bret even serves as a Peer Coach for Q4i, whom he credits with much of his success. And, he can often be found as a speaker for many of these organizations.

The more intense investment of time and energy learning and collaborating with peers in the Q4Intelligence and the Health Rosetta have led to a whole new level of identifying new solutions to share with the clients of Generous Benefits, not only in terms of product knowledge, but in terms of member engagement, financial impact, and help with executing new programs and gathering feedback and process improvement from a wider set of collaborators.

This translates into providing education for clients by taking part in online conversations with solution providers, insurance carriers, clinicians, and policy shapers which we can share in our own conversations both in-person when feasible and in our webinars and online roundtable sessions. Shifting to more online roundtables has really gained traction with both our clients and our prospective client audience as we intentionally focus on making sure we can provide content that is practical and leads to an opportunity to improve our participants.

