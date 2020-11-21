HDOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF NOV. 21 – NOV. 27, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Nov 20, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Kuhio Highway contraflow is in modified hours due to lower COVID volumes.

Monday – Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Saturday: No contraflow operations

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTE 56) —

1) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauala Road detours.

2) KILAUEA

Right lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 15.1 and 16.7, Aliomanu Road and Koolau Road, on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) KILAUEA

Right lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the northbound direction between mile markers 24 and 25, Kalihiwai Road and the Kalihiwai River, on Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— WAIALO ROAD (ROUTE 541) —

1) ELEELE

Single lane closure on Waialo Road (Route 541) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 0.4, Eleele Road and Aka Ula Street, on Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility work.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure on Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.6, Laukona Street, on Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.