Governor Newsom Announces Appointment 11.20.20

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointment:

Dawn Ortiz-Legg, 61, of San Luis Obispo, has been appointed Supervisor for the 3rd District of the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Ortiz-Legg has been Agency Liaison at Pacific Gas and Electric Company since 2018. She held multiple positions at First Solar from 2010 to 2018, including Contractor, Construction Liaison and Assistant Project Manager. Ortiz-Legg is a member of the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission, One Cool Earth and the San Luis Obispo Film Festival. She earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. This position does not require Senate confirmation. Ortiz-Legg is a Democrat.

