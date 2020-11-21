The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Releases Video of Firm’s Accolades, Rocognition and Honers

AV PREEMINENT 2021 A National Shareholder Rights Firm Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Achieved the Recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 - Top 1% Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles

Attorney Endoresements of Timothy L. Miles from Members of Both the Plaintiff and Defense Bar Attesting to Mr. Miles Legal Agility and High Ethical Standards

We fight everyday, as we have the last 20 yesrs, to protect shareholder rights, enhance shareholder protections, recover losses for defrauded investors, and seek reform through enhanced governance” — Timothy L. Miles

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles , who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years, today released a video highlighling the firm’s accoladed, recognition, and honers and may be viewed by clicking here . In addition to the awards and recognitions Mr. Miles received, the video also contains attorney endoresments of Mr. Miles, both members of plaintiff and defense bars, attesting to Mr. Miles legal ability and eithcal standards.Mr. Miles has dedicated his career to representing shareholders in complex class-action litigation. Whether serving as lead, co-lead, or liaison counsel, Mr. Miles has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for defrauded investors, shaped precedent-setting decisions, and delivered real corporate governance reforms. Judges and peers have repeatedly recognized Mr. Miles’ relentless advocacy for shareholders, as well as his unbendable ethical standards.For example, Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria.” The National Trial Lawyers Association explained the significance of this honor: “With the selection of Timothy L. Miles by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, [Mr.] Miles has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.” Further, “[m]embership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.”Mr. Miles other recognition include:• AVPreeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble(2014-2020).• AVPreeminent™ Attorney – Judicial Edition (2017-2020).• Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbelland ALM (2019-2020).• Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbelland ALM (2019-2020).• Elite Lawyer of the South by Martindale-Hubbelland ALM (2019).• PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com by Martindale-Hubble(2018-2020).• America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by Lawyers of Distinction (2020).• The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubble(Feb. 2015).• Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019)• Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019).• Superb Rated Attorney, (10.0 out of 10), the Highest Rating Possible by Avvo.• Avvo Top Rated Lawyer (Avvo 2017-2020).• America’s Most Honored Professionals – Top 1% (American Registry 2016-2018).About Timothy L. MilesTimothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recentely awarded the recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by the American Registry. Mr. Miles was also recently selected by Martindale-Hubbelland ALM as a 2020 Top Ranked Lawyer and a 2020 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019-2020). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbelland ALM (2019); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbelland ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AVPreeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble(2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2020); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).Contact:Timothy L. Miles, Esq.Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles124 Shiloh RidgeHendersonville, TN 37075Telephone: (855-846-6529)Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.timmileslaw.com SOURCE: The Law Offices of Timothy L. MilesLeading the Fight to Protect Shareholder Rights for Over 19 Years

THE LAW OFFICES OF TIMOTHYY L. MILES; ACCOLADES, HONER AND RECOGNITIONS