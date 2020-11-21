HomeLight Spotlight: Top agent Darren Peck sold a home 2x faster for $62k above list
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top agent Darren Peck, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, represented the Ullmans, a couple from California looking to move to Arizona.
Both nearing retirement, the Ullmans wanted to start their next chapter in life and find a forever home in a more affordable market. But, with their equity tied up in their current home, the couple didn’t think they could start shopping for their next home in a completely different state.
That’s when Darren introduced the Ullmans to our corporate Trade-In program. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty corporate partner "Trade-In program" worked with Darren to purchase the couple’s property so that they could confidently look for a home in Arizona that fit their price range. With no home sale contingency, the Ullmans were able to make a winning offer on their dream home.
Once the couple moved out, Darren had full control to prep and stage the vacant property into a picture perfect listing. In a single showing, close to 150 people lined up to see the home and an offer came through within the first hour. In total, Darren received more than 20 offers on the home and the Ullmans accepted an offer for $62,000 over asking.
"When my clients approached me and said we need to sell fast, I knew our Trade-In was the program for them. They were able to sell their home and buy their dream home without having to go through any of the usual hassles homeowners face. It was as simple as signing paperwork, calling the moving truck, and heading off to their dream home. They have been my best referral ever since.
"This program was a dream for all parties involved." - Darren Peck
Originally from Toronto, Canada, Darren Peck studied psychology and business management at Carleton University. I first moved to Orange County CA. in 2001 and I have lived in the beach cities of San Clemente and Dana Point. I now call Mission Viejo home where I enjoy all the great benefits of Southern California living
When Darren is not with our clients, he can be found spending time with his wife and two children on beautiful coastal mountains, bike riding, downhill skiing or enjoying a Paddle Board at a nearby orange county harbor or surf break.
With over 20 + years of Real Estate Sales, Property Management of short-term rentals (SUPER HOST Airbnb and VRBO), Income Property. As a team leader with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Darren Peck Selling Team is located in Orange County.
Certified since 2006 as an E-PRO Real estate agent. This means throughout the years we have been able to serve and connect with our clients virtually all over the world. Whether purchasing or selling your first home, vacation home or investment property, our clients benefit from our exclusive buying and selling systems that only Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty can offer. Some of our key services are virtual tours, live tours or tours through social media platforms. If you cannot be live and in person with us, we utilize various easy to use webinar service providers for your convenience. Even signing purchase agreements is easy with e-signature services. The most important service and benefit we provide is our “Guaranteed cash offer on your home.”
To learn more about Darren Peck, go to https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/darren-peck/
