Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,068 in the last 365 days.

Governor’s Council on Disability seeks nominations for 2020 Annual Inclusion & Youth Leadership Awards

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Governor’s Council on Disability (GCD) is currently accepting nominations for its 2020 Annual Inclusion and Youth Leadership Awards.

The Governor’s Council on Disability promotes full participation and inclusion of the nearly one million Missourians with disabilities in all aspects of community life by educating citizens, businesses, schools, universities and others of their rights and responsibilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Inclusion Award (29th year) is presented annually to recognize private and public employers, individuals, and organizations that have successfully included people with disabilities in education, employment, housing, leisure activities, universal design, and website accessibility. Individuals are also encouraged to nominate state and local government divisions or employees they truly feel excel in inclusive practices. The nomination form and criteria are available here.

The Youth Leadership Award (8th year) recognizes an outstanding Missouri youth (age 16-26) with a disability that has demonstrated exemplary leadership by engaging in activities that improve the quality of life of people with disabilities in their communities in Missouri.

Youths with disabilities can be nominated here.

Nominations may be submitted online, or via fax (573-526-4109), email (gcd@oa.mo.gov) or mail (Governor’s Council on Disability, PO Box 1668, Jefferson City, MO 65102). The deadline for submitting nominations is January 31, 2021.

For more information or questions, contact the Governor’s Council on Disability at (573) 751-2600.

You just read:

Governor’s Council on Disability seeks nominations for 2020 Annual Inclusion & Youth Leadership Awards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.