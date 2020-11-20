Trone Garriott elected in Senate District 22

For more information: Sarah Trone Garriott: 515-6619679

Sarah Trone Garriott’s election to the Iowa State Senate has been confirmed by the completion of a recount.

“Scott Cirksena called me this afternoon to congratulate me on the race. I appreciate that he reached out personally, and I look forward to working with him as Mayor of Clive and a constituent in my district.”

“There’s a lot of work ahead of us to ensure Iowa steps up the fight against the COVID pandemic and helps get the Iowa economy back on track,” said Trone Garriott. “I will work with everyone at the Iowa Statehouse so that all Iowa children, no matter where they live, get a great education. We must make sure every person who lives in Iowa has a voice and the opportunity to build a better life here.”

“I’m thankful to the people of Senate District 22 for putting their trust in me. I promise to continue listening and learning from my constituents and take their concerns to the Statehouse,” said Trone Garriott. “I also want to thank the many volunteers who made my campaign possible. A competitive 3-way primary prepared me for the general election, and I thank my Democratic challengers Tricia Gavin and Michael Libbie for their strong campaigns.”

“The county auditors and election workers in Dallas and Polk Counties deserve praise for their outstanding work on this election,” Trone Garriott said. “Iowans can be proud of our state’s efficient, nonpartisan approach to elections.”

Sarah Trone Garriott is the Coordinator of Interfaith Engagement for the Des Moines Area Religious Council, the area’s largest food pantry network. A Lutheran minister, she has worked as a hospital chaplain and assisted survivors of domestic violence as an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer. Trone Garriott and her husband Will have two children and live in Windsor Heights.

Trone Garriott will represent Senate District 22. It includes Clive, Waukee, Windsor Heights and portions of West Des Moines.

— End —