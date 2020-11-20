Counselor and Library/Media Specialists Not Endorsed 2020-2021 | Nebraska Department of Education

The Counselor and Library/Media Specialists Not Endorsed 2020-2021 collection opens November 30, 2020. This collection can be found in the NDE Portal under the Data Collections tab. The collection is designed to identify any guidance counselors or library/media specialists who are not currently endorsed in these areas but are serving in that capacity while enrolled in a program to complete their endorsements.

The site allows districts to annually update the progress being made by the identified individuals toward their completion of either the counselor or library/media specialist endorsement.

NOTE: The option for allowing individuals not properly endorsed to serve in either capacity is described in Rule 10, Section 007.04B Media/Technology Staff and Section 007.05D Guidance Staff.

The Main Page is visible upon entering the collection. Select the Enter/Edit Data button to access online data entry.