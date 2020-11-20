Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,068 in the last 365 days.

Counselor and Library/Media Specialists Not Endorsed 2020-2021 | Nebraska Department of Education

The Counselor and Library/Media Specialists Not Endorsed 2020-2021 collection opens November 30, 2020.  This collection can be found in the NDE Portal under the Data Collections tab.  The collection is designed to identify any guidance counselors or library/media specialists who are not currently endorsed in these areas but are serving in that capacity while enrolled in a program to complete their endorsements.

The site allows districts to annually update the progress being made by the identified individuals toward their completion of either the counselor or library/media specialist endorsement.

NOTE: The option for allowing individuals not properly endorsed to serve in either capacity is described in Rule 10, Section 007.04B Media/Technology Staff and Section 007.05D Guidance Staff.

The Main Page is visible upon entering the collection. Select the Enter/Edit Data button to access online data entry.

 

You just read:

Counselor and Library/Media Specialists Not Endorsed 2020-2021 | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.