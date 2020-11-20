North Carolina Launches Education Corps to Bring Extra Support to K-12 Schools During COVID-19

Starting in January, students across the state will benefit from the NC Education Corps, a new partnership between the North Carolina State Board of Education, the Office of the Governor, local school systems and the N.C. Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service.

Education Corps members will provide emergency relief to public schools by employing talented community members — including current college students and recent graduates experiencing financial strain or loss of employment — to provide wraparound services to K-12 students across NC.

“In tough times, North Carolinians pull together to help each other out and this pandemic is no different,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “The North Carolina Education Corps gives people a wonderful opportunity to help in local public schools at a time when students and educators really need it.“

The Education Corps is a response to the impact COVID-19 is having on schools, as many students struggle to keep up with learning.

“The North Carolina Education Corps will provide immediate relief and ongoing support to students in need. We’re so grateful for everyone involved,” said Eric Davis, Chair of the North Carolina State Board of Education.

School systems that have initially signed up to participate in the program include Ashe County Schools, Camden County Schools, Clinton City Schools, Cumberland County Schools, Durham Public Schools, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, Halifax County Schools, Hickory City Schools, Jones County Public Schools, Lexington City Schools, Mount Airy City Schools, Newton-Conover City Schools, Perquimans County Schools, Person County Schools, Pitt County Schools, Stanly County Schools, Vance County Schools, Wake County Public Schools, and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Education Corps members will be hired in December to work with school districts January through June tutoring students, providing technology navigation, assisting counselors, coordinating volunteers and more. Education Corps members will receive ongoing training and support and earn a living wage as compensation for their valuable time.

Compensation for Education Corps members will be provided by local school systems, which can utilize funding provided to them from North Carolina’s share of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, a part of the federal CARES Act.

The NC Education Corps is searching for its inaugural class of members now. To learn more about the project and apply to serve, visit www.nceducationcorps.org. The priority deadline for applications is November 22 with the final application deadline December 7.

"I am amazed and humbled by the generosity and goodwill of people across our state who continue to help one another in times of hardship," said Caroline Farmer, Executive Director of the Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service. "It is our genuine hope and expectation that the North Carolina Education Corps will provide much-needed jobs for hard-working, service-oriented people and give our schools and students critical help in this challenging time.”

VolunteerNC, a part of, the N.C. Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service, will help with recruitment and administration for the new Education Corps program. VolunteerNC promotes service and volunteering to improve lives, strengthen communities and foster civic engagement in North Carolina and also helps oversees AmeriCorps programs in the state.

Additional media contact: John-Paul Smith, john-paul.smith@nceducationcorps.org, 704-562-1995

