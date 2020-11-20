Westbound I-376 Parkway West Lane Restriction This Weekend in Moon

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on westbound I-376 (Parkway West) in Moon Township, Allegheny County, will occur Friday and Saturday, November 20-21 weather permitting.

A single-lane closure will occur on westbound I-376 between the Montour Run Road off and on-ramps from 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 10 p.m. Saturday night. Crews will conduct concrete patching on the shoulder.

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor. Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.

