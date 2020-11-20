Route 51 Saw Mill Run Boulevard Bridge Inspection Saturday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, November 21 weather permitting.

Crews from GAI Consultants and the Pittsburgh Rigging Company will conduct routine inspection activities on the structure that carries the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s South Busway over Route 51 near the Liberty Tunnel. To allow the inspection to occur, lane closures on Route 51 will occur on Saturday according to the following schedule:

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #