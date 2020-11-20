Southbound I-279 Parkway North Ramp to Eastbound I-376 Parkway East Maintenance Work Begins Monday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that maintenance work on the interstate connector ramp (southbound I-279 Parkway North to eastbound I-376 Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, November 23.

PennDOT maintenance crews will conduct inlet cleaning on the ramp that carries traffic from southbound I-279 to eastbound (outbound) I-376 Parkway East from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, November 23-25. To allow crews to conduct the work, lane restrictions and traffic shifts will occur.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

