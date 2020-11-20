Sen. Eric Burlison’s Legislative Column for Nov. 20, 2020

Hunting Season is Officially Here

On Nov. 14, the firearms portion of Missouri’s deer season began, and on Nov. 25, the archery portion of Missouri’s fall turkey season begins. As an avid hunter, I would like to thank the thousands of hunters sitting in their tree stands, blinds or at their lucky hunting spot for their help in preserving Missouri’s natural beauty.

Hunting is a sacred activity that has been with us throughout history. It was a necessity then, and it remains one today. Every year, hunters get up before dawn to aid in controlling the population of various species. With the help of Missouri hunters and the Department of Conservation, we are able to keep the animal population in Missouri controlled and stable.

Population control is an important aspect of hunting, but for many of us, it is not the main reason we hunt. We love more than just harvesting our game. We love the taste of black coffee in the morning before we set out. We love disconnecting from our cell phones and social media to be at peace in nature. We love the anticipation and excitement we feel when we see our hunt come into view, and the rush we feel after we have successfully and ethically taken our catch. Hunting is about the stories we cherish and love to share with our friends and family, and the pride we feel when we see the smile on our children’s face when they get their first kill. These are the reasons we get up early, rain or shine, and hunt. As proud Missourians, and nature lovers, we will continue to hunt and provide for our families and communities.

In Genesis 9:3, God spoke to Noah saying, “Every moving thing that lives shall be food for you. And as I gave you the green plants, I give you everything.” This reminds us that hunting is a sacred right. Our Lord gave us the blessing of hunting for survival and nutrition. I thank God every day for this and all of the blessings He has bestowed upon us. Missouri hunters heading out this season will be in my prayers, and I wish them all a safe and bountiful hunt.

