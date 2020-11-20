EASY Air Permit Rescission Module Live

Iowa DNR is pleased to announce the Iowa DNR Environmental Application System (Iowa EASY Air) will now accept construction permit rescission requests through a new application module.

By using the new rescission application through Iowa EASY Air, your request to rescind an Air Quality construction permit will be faster and easier. Paper rescission requests will continue to be accepted.

Only a Responsible Official (RO) can request a rescission in Iowa EASY Air. Before the RO can request to rescind any construction permits using the new rescission application, they will need to add the new rescission application to their Iowa EASY Air account. Please see the System User Guide on the Iowa EASY Air website or the EASY Air Public User Guide on the eAir Services webpage for instructions on how to add the new rescission application to your Iowa EASY Air account.

While not required, rescinding a permit helps a facility manage their permits, any associated recordkeeping, and inspections. Facilities may want to consider rescinding a construction permit if:

You have a permitted emission point where the equipment and control equipment is permanently disconnected or removed; or

You have moved all of the permitted equipment and control equipment under a different construction permit.

If you have any questions on the new rescission application or how to rescind your construction permit, please contact Ashley Dvorak at 515.725.9540 or ashley.dvorak@dnr.iowa.gov or visit the eAir Services webpage.