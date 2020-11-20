Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,017 in the last 365 days.

Single lane to be closed on the Vineyard onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway Nov. 13 thru Dec. 18

Posted on Nov 20, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that roadwork will continue on the Vineyard Boulevard onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway, for drilling and installations of fiber optic cables. The lane closure schedule is as follows:

  • Right lane will be closed on weekdays, beginning Friday, Nov. 30, 2020, through Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Right lane will be closed on weeknights, beginning Monday night, Dec. 7, 2020, through Friday morning, Dec. 18, 2020, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Motorists will be allowed access to the eastbound H-1 Freeway by using the left lane on the Vineyard onramp. Motorists are advised to drive with caution when traveling through the area.

To stay up to date with roadwork scheduled on state roadways, please view our weekly list on our HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

###

You just read:

Single lane to be closed on the Vineyard onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway Nov. 13 thru Dec. 18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.