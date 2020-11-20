Wolf Administration Applauds Veteran-Owned Lehigh Valley Distillery for Response to PPE Call to Action

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin highlighted the efforts of Eight Oaks Farm Distillery—a veteran-owned, family-run, farm distillery in New Tripoli—for its pivot to begin making hand sanitizer in response to the state’s critical need for personal protective equipment (PPE). Eight Oaks Farm Distillery is listed on DCED’s Business-2-Business Interchange Directory (B2B). The B2B Interchange was created by DCED to directly connect organizations and businesses searching for COVID-19-related products and supplies and was one of four web applications developed by the Wolf Administration to serve Pennsylvania’s critical supply needs.

“For months, Pennsylvania’s business community has remained committed to the fight against COVID-19 and ensuring that Pennsylvanians can access PPE statewide, so we can continue to mitigate the spread of the virus,” said Sec. Davin. “Eight Oaks Farm Distillery is a business woven into the fabric of multiple communities and in tune with the needs of those they serve, and their efforts have had a far-reaching impact during this uncertain time across the commonwealth.”

In early March, before many began voluntarily working remotely or any business closures were enforced, Eight Oaks decided to shut down its distillery operations and focus entirely on the production of hand sanitizer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their industry-leading work resulted in the production of over 30,000 gallons of hand sanitizer from March 16, 2020, through June 2020. With the support of local businesses and individual donations, they have donated over 800,000 ounces of sanitizer to organizations in need, including nonprofits, first responders, and frontline workers.

“Our purpose, at the heart of everything we do, is our commitment to help make our community a better place. Thanks to so many generous donations from individuals and businesses we were able to help out a little bit,” said Eight Oaks founder and CEO Chad Butters. “That’s what having a community business is all about—being a force for good.”

Eight Oaks Farm Distillery is based in New Tripoli with additional farmers market locations at Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market, Broad Street Farmers Market in Harrisburg, and Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, and now has both spirits and hand sanitizer for sale.

Company and product information provided in the B2B Directory is gathered in good faith as a means of connecting Pennsylvania businesses and organizations that are seeking various PPE and other related items to combat the COVID-19 crisis. The information made available is from those entities who voluntarily contacted the commonwealth through the Manufacturing Call to Action Portal.

Currently included in the directory are manufacturers of N95 and KN95 masks, fabric and other masks, disposable masks, thermometers, hand sanitizer, face shields, medical gowns, and cleaning and disinfectant products. Additional supplies and materials can be added as DCED identifies potential manufacturers and suppliers. Businesses that would like to be added to the directory or those with questions should contact RA-DCEDPAMCTAP@pa.gov.

