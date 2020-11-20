Bowser Administration Selects Development Team for Parcel 13 on St. Elizabeths Campus

(Washington, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration, led by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), selected the Neighborhood Development Company (NDC) proposal for the development of Parcel 13 on the St. Elizabeths East Campus to build a mixed-use, residential and commercial project that will fit within the historic and future aesthetics of the vibrant Ward 8 Campus.

“We are pressing forward with transformation of the St. Elizabeths East Campus to provide the Congress Heights community with opportunities for smart development,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “This project represents an investment in Ward 8 – one that not only will create affordable housing, but also the jobs and amenities that our residents want and deserve.”

The NDC team is led by four district Certified Business Enterprises (CBEs): NDC, Bonstra/Haresign, GCS Sigal, and MG Capital. The proposal from NDC envisions a mixed-use, residential and commercial project that consists of 421 rental apartments, including 126 (30%) Affordable Dwelling Units (ADUs), that will serve households earning within the 30% AMI and 50% AMI ranges. The project also includes walkable connections to the Congress Heights Metro Station, the proposed Plaza Concept at Parcel 15, and the Entertainment and Sports Arena (ESA). The commercial program includes 20,865 gross sq. ft. of land area, with 240 spaces of underground parking. NDC has identified at least two potential tenants, including local restaurant HALFSMOKE and workforce development provider, A Wider Circle. A Wider Circle intends to extend its Workforce Development Program to St. Elizabeth’s for Ward 8 residents. This award grants the NDC team with exclusive rights to negotiate with the District for their proposal to redevelop.

“We are excited to move ahead with new affordable housing, restaurants, retail, and community based support organizations coming to Ward 8,” said Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White. “We want to enjoy the same amenities that the rest of the city has without displacing residents. Thanks to Mayor Bowser as we push to get another step closer to equity.”

“This award underscores our commitment to ensuring that St. Elizabeths will continue to be thoughtfully developed and reflect the interest and needs of the Congress Heights community,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “With our partners in the private sector we are delivering on our shared priorities to increase affordable housing, grow small businesses, and expand job opportunities for District residents.”

The transformation of the St. Elizabeths East campus started with the RISE Center and Gateway Pavilion and followed with Mayor Bowser’s opening of the Entertainment and Sports Arena. The ESA was the first project completed in the St. Elizabeths East campus redevelopment since 2014. In April 2018, Mayor Bowser announced a 136-bed hospital at St. Elizabeths East, operated by Universal Health Services in conjunction with George Washington University. When the Mayor opened the second major redevelopment phase in 2019, the Residences at St. Elizabeths East, it marked the first time people were living on the campus since 2010. Other projects currently underway include a new 750-space parking garage behind the ESA, the stabilization of the Historic Barn and Horse Stable, and a new facility to replace the 801 East Men’s Shelter. The redevelopment also includes construction of the District Towns at St. Elizabeths East townhome project, and the Whitman Walker Health’s new health care facility on Parcel 17, which are expected to start construction next year.

Bowser Administration’s Commitment to Affordable Housing

Mayor Bowser reaffirmed her commitment to investments in affordable housing with her Fiscal Year 2021 budget, recognizing that both short- and long-term efforts must be ongoing to preserve housing affordability and stability for all District residents. The Mayor’s FY21 budget includes an investment of $100 million in the Housing Production Trust Fund – for the sixth consecutive year – and a $1 million investment in the Housing Preservation Fund.

At the start of her second term, Mayor Bowser set a bold goal to deliver an additional 36,000 units of housing – including at least 12,000 units of affordable housing – by 2025. From January 2019 through July 2020, the District has produced 10,658 units, of which 1,692 are affordable. You can track the District’s progress toward #36000by2025 at open.dc.gov/36000by2025.