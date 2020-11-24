Up and Coming Artist Dorian Duta Announces the Release of His Second Album Late Nights, Vol. 2
How Sixteen Year Old Pop Artist Dorian Duta Used His Quarantine To Create Music That InspiresSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While most teenagers were struggling to find things to keep them busy this year, since the announcement of the COVID-19 global pandemic, sixteen year old rising star Dorian Duta was hard at work in the studio working on his second album. Succeeding his first album Late Nights, Vol. 1 released in June 2020, Dorian Duta is proud to announce his forthcoming album Late Nights, Vol 2 on December 18th 2020. Three of the seven-tracks on the album will be available on all major streaming platforms, in the coming weeks leading up to the release date.
“Fall out of Love” was released to the public on November 20th, with two additional tracks to follow on November 27th and December 4th. The song is about wanting to let someone go, but at the same time, wanting them to stay. Exploring the complexity of mixed emotions created by wanting the person who hurt you, but becoming too blinded by love to acknowledge it.
Video: “Fall out of Love” https://youtu.be/bqpRZ8MlOwU
Each song on the album was written, produced and performed by Dorian and inspired by his personal experiences and late night thoughts. The dynamic and awe-inspiring lyrics paint a vivid picture of young love and all of the complexities that come along with it. While Dorian may be young in age, he is an old soul with a romantic mind that will make audiences of all ages swoon.
Quarantine turned out to be the perfect landscape to inspire the songs behind this feature album, providing an environment that coincides with the overall mood of Late Nights, Vol 2.
“In my new songs I’m trying to be more direct. I look at my old music as learning
process and stepping stone to eventually create something I’m really happy with. This new album is definitely a big step forward for me. My fans are going to see the improvement and maturity of these newer songs and I honestly can’t wait for everyone to hear them.” - Dorian Duta
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to inspire others, Dorian Duta’s purpose-driven vision is coming to fruition with the release of Late Nights, Vol 2.
Late Nights, Vol. 2 Tracklist:
1.Crazy
2.Wrong Place, Wrong Time
3.Amends
4.Let You Go
5.Fall out of Love
6.Moving Too Fast
7.Want You to know
About Dorian Duta
Dorian Duta is a singer, songwriter and producer based in Seattle Washington, who discovered his musical abilities at a very young age. Exploring his gifts with the curiosity of a child enabled Dorian to teach himself the piano at the early age of seven. From there his affinity for music grew and flourished into songwriting at the age of eleven, and production by the age of fifteen. By the age of sixteen, Dorian had released five singles, an EP and two albums. Dorian’s original music is a sweeping blend of organic pop wizardry, subtle urban sensibility and tasteful electronic flourishes. With a sincere desire to inspire people through song, Dorian is set to release his second album in December of 2020.
