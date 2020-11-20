Pennsylvania Turnpike to Close Upper Ridge Road for Bridge Construction in Milford Township

​King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is planning to close Upper Ridge Road between Nursery Road and Old Woods Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, at 8:00 AM on Friday, December 4 through 8:00 AM on Sunday, December 6, for bridge construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the 24-hour closure, Upper Ridge Road motorists will be directed to use Finland Road, Allentown Road and Trumbauersville Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work zone because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

