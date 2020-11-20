Sign Structure Inspections Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing sign structure inspections in various locations in Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Wednesday, November 23-25 weather permitting.

Sign inspection work requiring single-lane restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day according the following schedule:

Monday, November 23

Southbound I-579 ramp to 7th Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh

Bedford Avenue ramp to 7th Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh

Bedford Avenue ramp at the HOV entrance in the City of Pittsburgh

Westbound Route 380 (Bigelow Boulevard) approximately ¼ mile east of I-579 in the City of Pittsburgh

Eastbound Route 380 (Bigelow Boulevard) between Herron Avenue and the Bloomfield Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh

Westbound Route 380 (Bigelow Boulevard) near the intersection with the Bloomfield Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh

Tuesday, November 24

Southbound Route 8 at the Route 28 exit in Etna Borough

62nd Street Bridge in both directions in Etna Borough and the City of Pittsburgh

I-579 Veterans Bridge in various locations in both directions in the City of Pittsburgh (Note: southbound work will not begin until 10 a.m.)

Northbound I-579 at the ramp to northbound Route 28 in the City of Pittsburgh

Northbound I-579 on the ramp to northbound I-279 (Parkway North) in the City of Pittsburgh

Wednesday, November 25

Crews from A&A Consultants, Inc., Mackin Engineering, and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

