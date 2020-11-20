Route 19 Saw Mill Run Boulevard Restrictions Continue Next Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane and shoulder restrictions on Route 19 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will continue Monday through Wednesday, November 23-25 weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder restrictions in both directions of Route 19 between I-376 and the West End Circle will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day as crews conduct overhead and post mounted sign installation, sign lighting, and electrical service work.

Additionally, intermittent traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur on southbound Route 19.

Crews from Swank Construction Company, LLC will conduct the work.

Please use caution if traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #