SR 1017 in Pike County will be Closed Friday, November 20 through Monday, November 23

Dunmore, PA – SR 1017 in Pike County will be closed Friday, November 20 at 7:00 AM through Monday, November 23 at 6:00 AM for an emergency pipe replacement project. There will be a detour in effect as follows:

Northbound, towards Milrift: Delaware Dr. (SR 1017) left onto Avenue C which turns into Mountain Avenue E, then a Left onto Mountain Ave, at the light turn right onto route 6 West, right onto Cummins Hill Rd, right onto Bluestone Boulevard, the detour will end at Milrift.

Southbound, towards Matamoras: Bluestone Boulevard, left onto Cummins Hill Rd, left onto route 6 East, the detour will end in Matamoras where Delaware Dr. intersects with route 6 East.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on PennDOT activities in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties visit www.penndot.gov/District4.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, 570-963-4044

# # #