Shopping Small Makes a Big Impact

NASHVILLE – The holiday shopping season is just around the corner, and the right gifts for family and friends await at your local small businesses. Dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the country, Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28.

“For ten years, Small Business Saturday has been an impactful day,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “This year, shopping local is more meaningful than ever. Small business owners have made adjustments during the pandemic to keep shoppers and employees safe. When you shop local, you sustain the economy, you encourage entrepreneurs, and in return, you get high quality products and services from people who care about your community.”

Pick Tennessee Products is your go-to source to find farm and artisan products near you. The Pick Tennessee directories connect shoppers with approximately 2,700 Tennessee farm-direct and food businesses, many of them small businesses.

Tennessee’s first craft cidery, Gypsy Circus Cider Company in Kingsport, is eager to welcome people for Small Business Saturday. And, owners Aaron and Stephanie Carson say they are giving back that day to help other businesses. "Tennessee has a growing craft beer and cider industry, and taprooms have become community and family gathering spots,” Stephanie Carson said. “COVID has impacted many of them and their employees. On Small Business Saturday, we are donating $1 from the sale of each pint of cider and appetizer to the Tennessee Action for Hospitality Fund.”

Nash Family Creamery in Chapel Hill is ready for Small Business Saturday with their locally made foods. “Small businesses are the backbone of our country,” owner Cody Nash said. “One of the ways we give back and support our community is by selling local products. We offer a variety of dairy products, ciders, BBQ sauces and rubs, applesauce, pecan butter, and honey which are all made locally.”

Visit Pick Tennessee's website at www.picktnproducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.