Andrew Jones Auctions has two online-only auctions planned for December (the 6th and the 8th), in time for the holidays

Red ochre blown glass chandelier by Dale Chihuly (American, b. 1941) (est. $40,000-$60,000). Oil on Masonite painting by Anna Mary Robertson (Grandma) Moses (American, 1860-1961), titled The Bridge (1958), 12 inches by 16 inches (est. $20,000-$30,000). Copyright reserved to Grandma Moses Properties Co. Impressive pair of late 19th century Italian Rococo style giltwood mirrors (est. $10,000-$15,000). Late 19th century Louis XVI gilt bronze mounted parquetry and Vernis Martin bonheur du jour by Paul Sormani, Paris (est. $10,000-$15,000). Daum Nancy cut dark amethyst glass vase, circa 1930 (est. $2,000-$3,000).

The Design for the Home and Garden auction will feature nearly 300 lots from private collections and estates, highlighted by property from a Montecito residence

I am proud to end the year as strongly as we began, with fantastic property from private collections in our Design for the Home and Garden auction.” — Andrew Jones