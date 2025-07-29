Property from the estate of the late New Orleans real estate developer Joe Jaeger will be auctioned August 15th and 16th

Lot 1358 is an early 20th century Dunbar & Co. popcorn wagon, fire engine red with a yellow chassis, 156 inches in length and fully restored (estimate: $5,000-$10,000). Seven lots in the auction are large contemporary metal sculptures by Kalifano, based in Las Vegas. Figures include this one of Optimus Prime, 183 inches tall. (estimate: $5,000-$10,000). This large pair of marble recumbent lions, the opposing forms with paws crossed lying on a stone shelf and impressive at 34 inches tall by 22 inches long, should reach $6,000-$12,000. Acrylic on canvas by Robert Gordy (La., 1933-1986), titled Wall #5 (1981), 34 inches by 142 inches, signed, titled. dated, one of 17 works by Gordy up for bid (estimate: $7,000-$10,000). An early 20th century Regina Corona music box with a 27-inch disc automatic changer, in a Honduran mahogany case, 73 inches tall by 39 inches wide, should garner $5,000-$10,000.

Joe Jaeger was the real estate developer, hotelier and entrepreneur who owned the Jung Hotel, the Bourbon Orleans, the Plaza Tower and other regional properties

Mr. Jaeger owned more hotels in the city’s French Quarter than any other developer. He took pride in challenging development projects that seemed impossible.” — Adam Lambert

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Part 1 sale of property from the estate of Joseph A. (Joe) Jaeger, Jr. – the renowned New Orleans-based real estate developer, hotelier and entrepreneur who was tragically killed in a car crash in June of last year at age 77 – will be offered in two days of auctions planned for Friday and Saturday, August 15th-16th, by Crescent City Auction Gallery.The sale will be held online as well as live in the Crescent City showroom located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, starting at 10am Central Time both days. In all, 565 lots will come up for bid that are as eclectic and fascinating as the man himself. Jaeger began his career as a plumber in the Lower Ninth Ward and later became one of the city’s leading businessmen.Jaeger owned several properties in New Orleans, including the Jung Hotel, the Bourbon Orleans and the blighted Plaza Tower. He owned more hotels in the city’s French Quarter than any other developer. He took pride in challenging development projects that seemed impossible, returning the historic Jung Hotel back into commerce and renovating the old historic Holy Angels campus.Seven lots in the auction are large contemporary metal sculptures by Kalifano , based in Las Vegas. Figures include depictions of Jack Sparrow and Darth Vader, all of them larger than life. The sculptures of Optimus Prime (183 inches tall) and Batman the “Dark Knight” (96 inches tall) are patinated metal assemblages of recycled auto parts. Both are estimated at $5,000-$10,000.Lot 1357 is a Briggs and Stratton (Milwaukee) commemorative "1896-1996" Hansmobile , built in 1996, to commemorate 100 years of the automobile. The car is gas-powered and has an adjustable soft top with an upholstery liner, a tufted bench seat, a spread wing eagle hood ornament, oil lanterns and spoke wheels. It’s possibly one of one (estimate: $4,000-$8,000).Lot 1352 is a 20th century coin-operated Zoltar Fortune Teller Machine housed in a full-size cabinet with a figure inside that dispenses fortunes, 77 inches tall by 33 inches wide (estimate: $2,000-$4,000). Lot 1358 is an early 20th century Dunbar & Co. popcorn wagon, fire engine red with a yellow chassis, 156 inches in length and fully restored (estimate: $5,000-$10,000).Certainly, one of the more intriguing items up for bid is lot 1342, a pair of carved mahogany and painted recumbent skeleton armchairs with leather upholstered seats and straight legs connected by stretchers. The chairs, made around 1960, were allegedly commissioned by the legendary actor Vincent Price and were sold at Bonhams in 2024 (estimate: $2,000-$4,000).A large pair of marble recumbent lions, the opposing forms with paws crossed lying on a stone shelf and impressive at 34 inches tall by 22 inches long, should reach $6,000-$12,000. Also, two life-size bronze gorilla statues – one seated and one walking – are both more than 40 inches tall and will be offered as separate lots. Both carry an estimate of $1,500-$2,500.An early 20th century Regina Corona music box with a 27-inch disc automatic changer, in a Honduran mahogany case, 73 inches tall by 39 inches wide, should garner $5,000-$10,000; while a Rock-Ola Beatles Yellow Submarine-themed jukebox, built in 2001 by Sound Leisure and designed by Mike Ansell, one of just 100 produced, carries an estimate of $3,000-$5,000.The very first item that will be called, on Day 1, is a Yamaha PSR-19 electric keyboard, signed not once but twice by the Rocket Man himself, Sir Elton John. The keyboard is mounted on a canvas wrapped board in a plexiglass shadowbox. It is from the collection of Richie Balsbaugh, owner of Boston radio station Kiss 108 FM, and should hit $1,000-$2,000.An acrylic on canvas painting by Robert Gordy (La., 1933-1986), titled Wall #5 (1981), 34 inches tall by 142 inches wide, signed, titled and dated, should reach $7,000-$10,000. Also, a bonded sand relief on wood panel artwork by Bill Mack (Minn., b. 1949), titled Illusion, artist signed, 48 inches by 30 inches, has an estimate of $1,500-$2,500. It’s one of 17 works by the artist in the sale.A 20th century Italian style ormolu mounted inlaid vargueno (cabinet having drawers enclosed by a fall front, also known as a bargueno), 73 inches tall by 46 inches wide, is expected to sell for $3,000-$6,000; while a hard-to-find, 19th century six-piece Italian Renaissance Revival carved walnut putti bedroom group, consisting of two four-post figural twin beds, two marble-top figural nightstands, a coffer and a dresser, is expected to change hands for $3,000-$5,000.A late 20th/early 21st Ragtime West coin-operated 31-pipe accordion/calliope orchestrion made by Ragtime Automated Music (Cerces, Calif.), model A31, quarter-operated, should command $3,000-$5,000; and a band organ made by the same company around the same time containing a 24-note glockenspiel, accordion, 38 pipes, drums and cymbal, is estimated at $2,500-$4,500.Other noteworthy lots include a custom Spiderman mini “chopper” motorcycle with an extended oversized back tire, modified banana seat and spider-web motif on the wheel spokes and gas tank, foot rests and pin-striping on front forks (estimate: $3,000-$5,000); and a pair of large silvered metal cherub jardinieres, the opposing gazing cherubs over a garland swaged lobbed body flanked by lion bust handles, on a socle base with anthemion (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).From humble roots, Joe Jaeger rose from being an unflappable plumber’s helper with a legendary work ethic at age 19 to become, by age 36, the owner of MCC Group, a fabrication plant. He was an innovator in his field, becoming an early adopter of the design-build construction delivery method. Under Jaeger’s guidance, MCC pioneered the use of custom-built, pre-fabricated building systems that are still used in many of the area’s largest buildings.Even as MCC grew to over 1,500 team members as the region’s largest mechanical construction firm, Joe’s work ethic and values never changed. Following the company’s success, he built an expansive hotel and real estate portfolio. He invested his time and resources to solve a myriad of development and business challenges without seeking public acclaim. Countless small and emerging businesses owe their start to Joe, who provided financing, support and mentorship.Internet bidding will be provided by www.CrescentCityAuctionGallery.com (and the Crescent City app), as well as LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted. In-gallery previews will be held beginning Wednesday, August 6th, through Thursday, August. 12th, excluding weekend days, from 10-5 Central Time. No appointment is necessary.Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central Time the day before the auction. A 28 percent buyer’s premium will be applied for online bidders or those paying with a credit card. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or send a request via email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential.For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the Part 1 sale of property from the estate of Joseph A. (Joe) Jaeger, Jr slated for August 15th and 16th, beginning at 10am Central Time both days, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com . Updates are posted often.# # # #

