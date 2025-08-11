Items signed by Washington, Franklin, Napoleon and Disney will headline University Archives' August 27th online auction

George Washington signed letter dated February 20, 1790, addressed to a state governor, possibly North Carolina state governor Alexander Martin. One of only two Washington signed letters known to exist conveying Congressional Acts to a state governor duri Benjamin Franklin signed document dated April 23, [1755], recording the number and type of supplies purchased for General Braddock’s disastrous and deadly Pittsburgh campaign, in paper money, silver coins, and Spanish and Brazilian-minted gold coins. Esti Manuscript document in French featuring a 22-word note signed by French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, dated May 19, 1808 regarding the formation of a new battalion of Westphalian recruits, one of three items signed by Napoleon in the sale. Estimate: $7,000- Abraham Lincoln signed letter dated July 29, 1864, addressed to Secretary of the Navy Gideon Welles, lobbying for the admission of a Congressman’s nephew into the U.S. Naval Academy. Estimate: $12,000-$14,000. Walt Disney signed 1st edition copy of “Fantasia” (New York: Simon & Schuster, 1940), published in tandem with the release of the animated film of the same name. Estimate: $3,000-$4,500.

The Rare Autographs, Manuscripts & Books auction will include offerings from many collecting categories. Online bidding will be available on multiple platforms.

Our last auction of the summer will provide collectors with the opportunity to show off their latest acquisitions around Labor Day barbecue pits and swimming pools.” — John Reznikoff

WILTON, CT, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Items signed by George Washington Benjamin Franklin , Walt Disney, Napoleon Bonaparte and many more of history’s brightest luminaries – 437 lots in all – will come up for bid in an online-only Rare Autographs, Manuscripts & Books auction scheduled for Wednesday, August 27th by University Archives, beginning promptly at 10am Eastern Time.The catalog in its entirety is up for viewing and bidding now on the University Archives website, www.UniversityArchives.com , plus Invaluable.com, Auctionzip.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. “Our last auction of the summer will provide collectors with the opportunity to show off their latest acquisitions around Labor Day barbecue pits and swimming pools,” said John Reznikoff, the president and owner of University Archives.Lot 127 is a George Washington signed letter dated February 20, 1790, addressed to a state governor, possibly North Carolina state governor Alexander Martin. In it, President Washington transmitted an Act of Congress regarding import laws, shipping procedure, and tax collection districts in the state. It’s one of only two such letters known to exist in which Washington notified a state governor of a Congressional Act during the first year after ratifying the U.S. Constitution. Estimate: $24,000-$35,000.Lot 233 is a Benjamin Franklin signed autograph document dated April 23, [1755]. This ledger recorded expenses in paper money, silver coins, and Spanish and Brazilian-minted gold coins, which Franklin had accrued while undertaking General Edward Braddock’s commission to collect forage, horses, and wagons during the French & Indian War. Braddock’s subsequent Pittsburgh expedition was disastrous and resulted in his death. Estimate: $16,000-$24,000.Lot 315 is a manuscript document in French featuring a 22-word note signed by French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. The document, written on May 19, 1808, asked for Napoleon’s direction regarding the formation of a new battalion to accommodate Westphalian recruits during the Peninsular War. It’s one of three items signed by Napoleon in the sale. Estimate: $7,000-$10,000.Lot 252 is a Walt Disney signed 1st edition copy of “Fantasia” (New York: Simon & Schuster, 1940), published in tandem with the release of the animated film of the same name set to classical music. The illustrated volume features 16 mounted color plates and also has its original dust jacket. It’s expected to attract keen bidder interest and has an estimate of $3,000-$4,500.Lot 255 is Bob Dylan’s handwritten and signed lyrics to “A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall,” from his 1963 second studio album. Dylan inscribed all five stanzas of the song, inspired by the flow of traditional English folk songs, on a sheet of Holmenkollen Park Hotel Rica stationery (Oslo, Norway), circa 2013. Comes with a COA from Dylan’s manager. Estimate: $35,000-$40,000.Lot 170 is a massive meteorite (lunar feldspathic breccia) retrieved near Laâyoune, Morocco in the Western Sahara Desert, in January 2022. The meteorite tips the scales at an impressive 371 grams, and features a scattering of desirable white and red clasts. Space Memorabilia is a category of collectible fast becoming hugely popular. This item should bring $28,000-$30,000.Lot 70 is an Abraham Lincoln signed letter dated July 29, 1864 and addressed to Secretary of the Navy Gideon Welles. In it, Lincoln lobbied for the admission of Connecticut Congressman Augustus Brandegee’s nephew, Theodore Wood, into the U.S. Naval Academy, which relocated from Annapolis to Newport after the start of the Civil War, in 1861. A few days later, U.S. Naval Commander David Farragut of “Damn the torpedoes!” fame secured Mobile Bay. Estimate: $12,000-$14,000.Lot 54 is an autograph letter twice signed by Thomas Jefferson, dated March 24, 1805 and sent to Monticello joiner and lumber supplier James Oldham. Jefferson expressed dismay that a fire the previous week had destroyed Oldham’s supply of wood earmarked for Monticello doors and window sashes. The letter is PSA/DNA slabbed / certified authentic. Estimate: $7,500-$10,000.Lot 242 is a Biblical work personally owned, signed, and annotated by Salem Witch Trial judge Samuel Sewall, and consigned by the Canton Historical Society of Canton, Massachusetts. The concordance, or keyword index, was published by Reverend Samuel Newton in London in 1650. The index contains words like Justice, Proof, Guilt, Mercy, Witch, Evil Spirit, and Devil. It should realize $4,000-$8,000.Lot 285 is an illustrated journal kept by an unidentified author/artist, circa 1862-1864, who commented on Civil War-era events such as the Emancipation Proclamation, as well as politicians, military commanders, literary figures, activists, and entertainers. It features 50+ original hand-colored mostly satirical drawings, some signed with a nom de plume. Estimate: $5,000-$7,000.Lot 415 is a presentation photograph of Thomas Edison, signed by him and dedicated to Etienne de Fodor, a Hungarian engineer at the Budapest General Electric Company, as “a pioneer of the Incandescent Electric Light.” An inscription mentioning Edison’s most famous invention and his giving credit for it to another contributor makes this an important item. Estimate: $5,000-$7,000.Lot 224 is a Samuel Adams signed partly printed and partly manuscript document dated October 15, 1794, offering Adams’s gubernatorial support for poor laws in Charlestown, Massachusetts. Personally, the statesman, political philosopher, and Founding Father of the United States, was anti-slavery, but politically he couched his views more conservatively. Estimate: $3,500-$5,000.Here is a link to the catalog on the University Archives website: www.universityarchives.com/auction-catalog/rare-autographs-manuscripts-books_T6Q7RXKMZT University Archives has become world-renowned as a go-to source for rare items of this kind. It is actively seeking quality material for future auctions, presenting a rare opportunity for sellers. Anyone who has a single item or a collection that may be a fit for a future University Archives auction may call John Reznikoff at 203-454-0111; or email him at john@universityarchives.com.University Archives was founded in 1979, as a division of University Stamp Company, by John Reznikoff, who started collecting stamps and coins in 1968, while in the third grade. Industry-wide, Reznikoff is considered the leading authenticity expert for manuscripts and documents. He consults with law enforcement, dealers, auction houses and both major authentication companies.University Archives is located at 88 Danbury Road (Suite #2A) in Wilton, Conn. For more information about University Archives and the online-only Rare Autographs, Manuscripts & Books auction scheduled for Wednesday, August 27th, please visit www.universityarchives.com # # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.