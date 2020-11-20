GratiTuesday - The Milk Bank Puts A Grateful Spin on Giving Tuesday

With all that is going on in this world it feels like there isn’t much we can do to help, so we just wanted to do our part and give what we could.” — Hanna Riggins

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Created in 2012, Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving designed to restore the holiday spirit and harness the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations. After a day to give thanks, two days to find deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we now have one to give back. And this year, more than ever, philanthropy and kindness matter.

However, it is also a year that has asked so much from so many. That is why, The Milk Bank, a not-for-profit living tissue bank, is putting a different spin on the day.

Executive Director, Freedom Kolb states, “The end of the year always feels like the right time to pause and reflect. Nevermore so than in 2020. Thinking back on the year, my first with The Milk Bank, I am filled with gratitude for the stamina of medical providers, the kindness of donor moms, the tenderness of our NICU and outpatient families, and the generosity of donors.” So on Tuesday, December 1, The Milk Bank will celebrate GratiTuesday, not as a day of giving, but as a day of gratitude, GratiTuesday.

Hanna Riggins, “I planned to be a one-time (milk) donor. With all that is going on in this world, it feels like there isn’t much we can do to help, so we just wanted to do our part and give what we could.” The Milk Bank wants to make sure that milk donors like Hanna know how much they and their donations are appreciated.

The organization plans to spend 24 hours sharing stories of gratitude for the communities that help them to achieve their mission of ensuring that human milk is available to all infants. You can join the thank-a-thon by taking an “unselfie”. Visit The Milk Bank’s website at www.themilkbank.org for more information.

About The Milk Bank:

Founded in 2005, The Milk Bank was established to improve health outcomes for premature and ill infants, foster better health for children, and decrease health care expenditures. As a living tissue bank (similar to blood banking), The Milk Bank screens, collects, pasteurizes, tests, and dispenses more than 30,000 ounces of human milk each month. More than 70 hospitals and neo-natal intensive care units rely on The Milk Bank to help give the most fragile infants a fighting chance.