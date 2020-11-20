Task Force Announces State Water Plan Stakeholder Meetings

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced three public meetings to discuss the state’s ongoing effort to update the State Water Plan. The live question and answer sessions, which will be held virtually, are slated for Dec. 1, 2 and 3.

“As part of a statewide task force of state agencies and stakeholders, including environmental groups and agriculture organizations, IDNR is leading the effort to review and revise the state’s 40-year-old water plan,” said Colleen Callahan, director, IDNR. “As part of that process, members of the task force are hosting three public meetings to gather feedback and answer questions, helping to ensure that the project addresses Illinoisans’ most important water-related needs.”

The meetings will be held at varying times to maximize public participation. Each meeting will cover the same information, allowing participants to choose the day and time which best accommodates their schedules.

Further, while the introduction and wrap-up sections of the meetings are open to all meeting attendees, breakout sessions will be provided to allow for discussion of specific issues. Attendees will have the opportunity to choose which breakout session they prefer and may enter and leave breakout sessions at their discretion so that they may attend multiple sessions.

Virtual meeting dates and times are as follows: • Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. • Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. • Thursday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

Links to each meeting, call-in numbers and meeting passcodes, and a recorded presentation outlining the draft water plan can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/WaterResources/Pages/StateWaterPlanTaskForce.aspx. It is recommended participants review the recorded presentation prior to the virtual meetings so they can have questions and comments prepared in advance.

Additionally, links to meeting recordings will be posted for anyone who was unable to attend the virtual meetings. Finally, anyone who wishes to provide additional comments and input to the State Water Plan may do so by completing a survey and adding additional comments. The surveys, available in both English and Spanish and at the State Water Plan Task Force webpage, will be open until Jan. 15, 2021.

