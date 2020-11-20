Watch Burgum v. Jaeger arguments

The Supreme Court livestreamed the oral argument in the case of Burgum vs. Jaeger. A recording of the argument is available on the Court's YouTube channel.

The case involves a three-way dispute over a state legislative seat left vacant by the election of a candidate who died from COVID-19.

The argument is available for viewing by going directly to YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdGGOLvrwBQq1TzPrnJfHOQ.

To see documents filed in the case, go to: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/dockets/20200298