California Labor Secretary Releases Joint Statement with GO-Biz Acting Director on October Employment Numbers

Sacramento, CA – Following the California Employment Development Department’s (EDD) release of the state’s employment data from October, California Labor Secretary Julie A. Su issued the following joint statement with the Acting Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), Chris Dombrowski:

“California’s ongoing economic recovery depends upon each and every one of us doing our part. October was a strong month for California with the unemployment rate falling to 9.3 percent from 11.1 with the state adding 145,500 nonfarm jobs. But with the rise in COVID-19 cases, we are reminded how our economy is tied to the ongoing public health crisis. With the state under a limited stay-at-home order and as we approach the holiday season, how we choose to navigate public and workplace interactions will have a direct impact on our loved ones, our friends, our communities, and our economy. Together we can support and protect our businesses, customers, and workers when we do our part.”