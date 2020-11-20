New Live Video Podcast Series, “You Shoulda Been There” Launches Today
Weekly Live Show Hosted by Kyle Shannon and Ritesh Patel will feature Origin Stories from the Birth of the World Wide WebDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “You Shoulda Been There!,” a new live video podcast about the early days of the World Wide Web launches today with behind-the-scenes deep dives with the people who created the very first websites, online media companies, and started some of the most successful digital agencies of their day.
This new, weekly live show will be hosted by Kyle Shannon and Ritesh Patel—who worked together at AGENCY.COM in NYC from its founding—and will interview people who were there in New York City’s “Silicon Alley” from the mid-90’s on, and who pioneered how World Wide Web was brought to life.
“We were not pure technologists, but rather we came from multidisciplinary backgrounds and were just geeky enough to understand the tech, but creative enough to bring the tech to life,” explains Kyle Shannon. “This mishmash of skills and people created the very first websites, digital media companies and agencies.”
“The introduction of the World Wide Web brought a new generation of minds together,” shared Ritesh Patel. “Although the competition was fierce, we were all lucky enough to be creating something that was bigger than any of us.”
“You Shoulda Been There!” will feature interviews with the OG players of AGENCY.COM from the mid-90’s to the Dotcom Bubble Burst in 2000. Season 1 guests will include AGENCY.COM Co-Founder & (former) CEO Chan Suh, Andy Hobsbawm & Eamonn Wilmott (founders of Online Magic that merged with AGENCY.COM), Scott Mager (employee #4 at AGENCY.COM and now Principal at Deloitte Consulting/Deloitte Digital). Over time, guests will expand to include people from other companies (like Razorfish?!) other markets, and other eras.
“There is nothing out there that has revealed what it was like to be at the birth of a technological revolution that has transformed how we communicate globally. Many of the people that were there in the early days of the Web have gone on to do other amazing things and this project is about capturing those remarkable experiences and stories,” continued Shannon.
Each show will be streamed live and then archived on Youtube and Facebook channels. Highlight videos of each episode will be “Automagically” created with the Guided Video technology from Shannon’s current company, Storyvine, a video production platform that creates professional-looking videos in minutes.
“You Shoulda Been There!” will air every Friday at NOON est, starting Nov. 20th, 2020. For more information, and links to the Youtube and Facebook channels please visit https://www.youshoulda.com/.
###
About “You Shoulda Been There!” Podcast
Created by Kyle Shannon and Ritesh Patel, two original players of the formation of the popular World Wide Web, the “You Shoulda Been There!” Live Video Podcast will provide a behind-the-scenes deep dive into the people who created the very first websites, online media companies, and started some of the most successful digital agencies of their day. This weekly podcast will air Fridays at NOON est., starting Nov. 20th, 2020.
About Kyle Shannon
Kyle Shannon has been an innovator in the digital marketing space for more than 25 years, and is the Co-Founder & CEO of Storyvine, a Guided Video platform that automates video production and democratizes video storytelling. In the mid-90’s he was responsible for creating award-winning, online magazine Urban Desires, founding the World Wide Web Artists Consortium (WWWAC), and co-founding AGENCY.COM where he served as Chief Creative Officer and Chief People Officer before the company was sold to Omnicom in 2002. Every time he tells a story from the early days of the Web people tell him to write a book. The “You Shoulda Been There!” show is his response.
About Ritesh Patel
Ritesh is the Chief Digital Officer within the Health Practice at Ogilvy Consulting where he consults with major clients on digital health, digital therapeutics, digital transformation and innovation in the healthcare arena globally. He bills himself as a digital and social evangelist, and he has been evangelizing digital since the early days of the dotcom boom in the late 1990's. As a young man, he joined AGENCY.COM and as CTO launched innovative solutions for major fortune 500 companies as they moved their brands and services to the Web.
Sarah Thorson
Ripple Communications
sarah@prripple.com