Energy Start-up ACTIVEcharge Completes First Pilot Of Its Self-Powered Wind Turbine Sensor Technology
I have passionately conducted research on energy harvesting devices for battery-free small electronic systems”EASTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACTIVEcharge has completed its first public pilot test of its unique self-powered wind turbine monitoring system at the Talbot County Biosolids facility 100kW wind turbines which were supported by the EPA in 2011. The Talbot County government, Tieder Controls and F3 Tech worked to expedite the installation of the technology to aid ACTIVEcharge in its validation and stress-testing of the device, a first for the company.
— Dr. Soobum Lee, Founder of ACTIVEcharge, LLC.
ACTIVEcharge, LLC is an energy innovation startup founded by Associate Professor Soobum Lee, a mechanical engineer at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, in 2018. The company is developing energy harvesting and autonomous wind turbine monitoring systems that remove the need for battery replacement and maintenance. They’re also collaborating with multiple federal and state agencies, research labs, and industrial partners.
ACTIVEcharge has been expediting its commercialization through the F3 Tech Accelerator Program, which it was admitted to in September. The program has helped provide focus on ACTIVEcharge’s targeted customers, pilot studies and refinement of its unique patent-pending technology. The F3 Tech Accelerator Program offers access to experts in manufacturing, operations, marketing, fundraising, financial readiness and strategy.
About F3 Tech Accelerator
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program provides funding and support for early-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment from the future F3 Tech Seed Fund, industry partners, and investors. F3 Tech aids portfolio teams to expedite commercialization; accelerate manufacturing and enhance customer acquisition and revenue development to match our industry partner commercial needs. The F3 Tech Accelerator is supported in part by the US Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration. For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/program/accelerator/.
About ACTIVEcharge, LLC.
ACTIVEcharge, LLC. is a provider of blade monitoring hardware for wind turbine systems. The company's technology allows monitoring systems and sensors to use the kinetic energy of the blades to power them, reducing operational costs and downtime.
