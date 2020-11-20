Materials Startup InventWood Makes Wood Stronger Than Steel
InventWood is testing its MettleWood against metals to provide advanced solutions for the construction and automotive industriesEASTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InventWood™ is creating prototypes of its revolutionary MettleWood™ material for a range of applications including the construction, automotive, and material sectors that offer substantial benefits over commonly used materials. Its proprietary nanotechnology processes transform natural wood into MettleWood, a material with over 20 times the tensile strength of lumber and almost twice that of steel. The environmental benefits are also clear: using MettleWood in place of just 2% of steel applications in the construction sector could save 800,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year, equivalent to taking nearly 174,000 cars off the road.
InventWood was founded by Professor Liangbing Hu, the Director of the Center for Materials Innovation at the University of Maryland, following breakthrough developments with wood materials. Its products include:
● MettleWood: Created by the original materials patent, MettleWood transforms ordinary wood into a material with characteristics more similar to steel in strength and toughness. It is a highly suitable material for a range of purposes - from automotive to building construction.
● Transparent Wood: Transparent wood is created via a revolutionary process that strengthens the wood while clarifying its appearance. As a result, transparent wood is ideal for a number of applications from windows and furniture to solar panels and electronics.
● Insulating Wood: Insulating wood provides better thermal insulation than existing materials and insulates against sudden shocks or force.
InventWood has been expediting its commercialization through the F3 Tech Accelerator Program, which it was admitted to in September. The program has helped provide focus on InventWood’s target customers, pilot testing and prototyping needs. The F3 Tech Accelerator Program offers access to experts in manufacturing, operations, marketing, fundraising, financial readiness and strategy.
To learn more about InventWood please visit https://www.inventwood.com/.
About F3 Tech Accelerator
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program provides funding and support for early-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment from the future F3 Tech Seed Fund, industry partners, and investors. F3 Tech aids portfolio teams to expedite commercialization; accelerate manufacturing and enhance customer acquisition and revenue development to match our industry partner commercial needs. The F3 Tech Accelerator is supported in part by the US Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration. For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/program/accelerator/.
About Inventwood™:
InventWood is committed to transforming the world by developing cellulose-based materials that are high-quality, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable. Its proprietary technologies offer superior alternatives to the most commonly used materials today while providing solutions to some of the world’s most intractable environmental challenges.
