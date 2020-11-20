Rolling Roadblock on Route 15 NB/SB Monday Night in White Deer Township, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Route 15 northbound and southbound in White Deer Township, Union County, are advised of rolling roadblocks that will take place just south of the Interstate 80 interchange.

On Monday, November 23, at 8:00 PM through Tuesday, November 24, at 6:00 AM, the contractor, Michels Power, will be implementing rolling roadblocks to restrict traffic while performing utility work over Route 15 northbound and southbound lanes between the Interstate 80 interchange and the New Columbia interchange. Traffic will be impacted for approximately 15 minutes at a time and will be random throughout the evening while work is being performed. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

