Route 51 Saw Mill Run Boulevard Lane Restrictions Continue Monday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Wednesday, November 23-25 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of Route 51 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day between I-376 and West Liberty Avenue. Crews from A. Folino Construction will conduct attenuator repairs and fiber optic repair work.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through the corridor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

