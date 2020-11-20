DHS Call Center Hours Change for November 20, 2020

To help with the high volume of calls coming into the Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS) Call Center, our call center hours will change today, Friday, November 20, 2020.

There will be no incoming calls allowed to enter the system from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. While no additional calls will be accepted, our dedicated staff will continue to help customers who have called this morning. This is being done to ensure that our workers can respond to the callers who are currently waiting to speak to an agent.

We thank you for your patience as we continue to work efficiently and effectively for all our customers.