AG Yost Files Lawsuit Against Car Dealership For Selling Vehicles Without Titles

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a Cincinnati-area used car dealership after receiving about 80 complaints from Ohioans that the owners of the dealership failed to deliver vehicle titles to its customers.

“Innocent people were taken for a ride of lies and deception,” Yost said. "People who do business like that better buckle up, because the next stop is justice.”

The lawsuit was filed this week by Yost’s Consumer Protection section in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court against Worldwide Auto Sales, doing business as Cincinnati Auto Wholesale and its owners Anthony W. Blevins and Charles W. Reynolds.

The dealership, which is no longer in operation, was located at 421 Loveland-Madeira Rd., in Loveland.

The complaint alleges that dealership owned by Blevins and Reynolds sold vehicles, some of which did not have clear titles to complete ownership. The suit also accuses the defendants of failing to deliver vehicle warranties and misrepresenting details of the sale.

Yost’s Consumer Protection Section administers the Title Defect Recision (TDR) fund which helps used car buyers resolve title problems. This fund provides remedies to consumers who were not given proper title within 40 days after a vehicle purchase.

Yost’s office has made payments totaling $226,823.82 to date from the TDR fund to help those with issues who bought used cars from the defendants.

The lawsuit alleges failure to deliver title, in violation of ORC 4505.181, and engaging in unfair and deceptive acts by failing to deliver titles and auto warranties, in violation of ORC 1345.02.

The lawsuit seeks to recover the TDR funds paid out to consumers in addition to declaratory relief, injunctive relief and civil penalties.

Yost is also seeking to prevent the owners from maintaining or obtaining a dealer or sales license until they comply with the Consumer Sales Practices Act and Certificate of Motor Vehicle Title Act and have reimbursed the TDR fund.

Consumers who wish to file complaints for deceptive business practices can do so here or by calling 800-282-0515.

