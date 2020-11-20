Capital Securities to Officially Land in China After Chinese New Year 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Securities will host a grand ceremony in Zhengzhou sometime between February and March next year, to commemorate the official inauguration of their China operations. The exclusive event will be by invitations only and is expected to be relatively moderated and subject to strict safe distancing measures. The Auckland-based liquidity provider recently set up its headquarters in the same city but activity has been limited due to travel restrictions in place. Things, however, are expected to fall in place quickly after the turn of the year and Capital Securities have now set sights on a grand occasion to announce their entry to the Chinese markets.
CEO of Capital Securities, Bruce Darwin commented, “It has been a challenging year in terms of global development but we have shown that it takes more than a pandemic to stop our progress. The Chinese market is one that we are especially excited about and it is extremely gratifying as we reflect upon what has been achieved during this period. Zhengzhou will serve as a strategic hub for our Chinese operations and will help future expansions in the country.”
Details of the event are yet to be published but according to Darwin, they will be looking to ‘make a lasting impression’ on guests and announce their arrival in the Chinese market. The event will showcase the firm’s technological prowess while demonstrating its Absolute Prime solutions as well as other strategic advantages as a leading liquidity provider.
The company recently announced that it expects to receive their Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) status in the near future, which will enable the firm to pursue active investments in China. The country boasts one of the highest spot Forex trade volume in the world, amounting to 11.3 trillion USD in 2019 and accounting for 30% of the global trade volume.
Capital Securities was founded in 1999 with the vision of enabling the world’s FX networks digitally via a one-stop liquidity provision and leading technology solutions platform. With over 20 years of experience in the currency markets, Capital Securities have since developed into a leading global execution, clearing and liquidity provider, offering deep liquidity via direct access to top-tier banks, seamless trade execution with innovative technology for our clients around the world.
Jon Ashem
