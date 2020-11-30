Capital Securities to benefit from new QFII/RQFII measures
EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Securities Limited, an Auckland-based liquidity solutions provider, is looking to tap into growing opportunities in China after qualifying for investment quotas under the new Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) / Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (“RQFII”) rules, allowing it to further benefit from growing investor demand in the region. The new rules simplify and speed up the process through which international investors can apply for a license to access Chinese markets. They also expand the categories of products in which a QFI can invest.
Getting the QFII/RQFII license – together with the launch of their new Zhengzhou office this year – builds on Capital Securities’ ongoing China expansion strategy. Bruce Darwin, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Securities, hailed China’s financial industry as one of the “biggest and fastest-growing” in the world, and said the new Zhengzhou office is a “significant milestone” for the firm.
“The current economic climate is certainly challenging but given our financial strength and long-term commitment to the China market, we remain confident that now is the time for us to take this important step,” Darwin said.
“Currently, the country boasts one of the highest spot Forex trade volume in the world, amounting to 11.3 trillion USD in 2019 and accounting for 30% of the global trade volume. We believe that with the regulatory changes, China will become the most attractive capital market globally and we want to position ourselves at the forefront of this revolution.
Indeed, Capital Securities are firmly poised to benefit from the revamped QFII/RQFII measures - firms that provide advisory and trade execution services to international clients will benefit from an expansion of QFII, as well as companies with more international business development stand to benefit the most in the relaxation of the CSRC requirements.
As New Zealand’s leading liquidity provider, Capital Securities offer swift, reliable trading and innovative technology solutions across multiple platforms as well as its signature Absolute Prime series of liquidity options, which boasts unmatched execution speed, consistency and deep liquidity pools tapping into multiple Tier 1 Banks.
“When the new regulation applies, QFII/RQFII will provide the widest investment universe, including stocks, futures, foreign exchange, bonds among others. This will inevitably provide a major boost to China’s financial industry and right now we are witnessing the revolution at first hand. Once the dust from the pandemic situation settles, we will start to see the real Chinese market renaissance,” Darwin said.
As has been the case in the past few years, China will likely continue to surprise onlookers, and the pace of further opening of its capital market is expected to accelerate in the coming months.
