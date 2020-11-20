New Customized Business & Private Intelligence Solutions from Swiss Security Solutions
Swiss Security Solutions provides customized security, safety, investigative, intelligence and defence solutions, services and systems.ZüRICH, ZüRICH ZH, SWITZERLAND, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Swiss Security Solutions Customized Business & Private Intelligence Solutions are promising in the fight against fraudsters and debtors. Swiss Security Solutions were working on cases worth more than USD 3 Billion.
If you can find it on Google and Facebook you probably don’t need to hire Swiss Security Solutions. But when Google and Facebook are not enough… our team of investigators and intelligence experts is here to help you gather facts for a lawsuit, conduct a deep background investigation, activity and probity checks, due diligence, asset tracing, or help you see a bigger picture when you’re contemplating an investment and need to check on the partners.
We are a globally recognized private investigation firm with head office in the Zürich-City, Switzerland. We have 200 years of know-how, 65 years management experience, we are globally operating, and we are authorized by the security department of state. The Association of the Swiss Security Professionals and Experts is a founder and owner of the Swiss Security Solutions. Our Mission, Vision, and Values make us a premier company to partner with. Our employees and investigators are motivated to reach the highest goals while being held accountable for the highest possible level of service. We are providing Premium Swiss Quality Services. The label “Premium Swiss Quality Services” is more than a simple label of company, service and products origin. It is a sign to customers that we provide a services of outstanding quality and reliability.
Swiss Security Solutions provides a great number of customized investigative & intelligence services and solutions including but not limited to: Cyber Background Checks, Cyber Activity Checks, Background Checks, Activity Checks, Due Diligence Services, Corporate Investigations and Intelligence Services, Adverse Media Investigations and Intelligence,
Corporations require understanding various signals or signs accurately from inside and outside them and making constant efforts of reflecting their suggestions on their corporate activities in order to make appropriate decisions under situations of rapid changes of management environments and markets. Business intelligence in the years to come needs to understand signs happening right now with use of data analytics technology from various data obtained in real time such as big data existed inside and outside of corporations, predict future to come, plan strategy and measures to respond to changes and contribute significantly to implement measures.
Private persons are daily victims of cyber crimes e.g. investment fraud, brokering fraud, FX trade fraud, online romance fraud, non-delivery fraud. The police will be used only in exceptional cases - because the necessary evidence must be provided by victim or private investigator to state attorney, court or police. Swiss Security Solutions provides a wide range of customized private, cyber and financial intelligence services.
Swiss Security Solutions recognize the spread out and disjointed nature of the security & intelligence services industry. There is no single and integral business offering full service from start to finish and for every part of our community. Their solutions are always combined with cybersecurity, cyber safety and cyber investigations.
As a Swiss Start-Up, Swiss Security Solutions offers investors and clients strong management, knowledgeable teams, and a solid infrastructure. Swiss Security Solutions guaranteed investment security through continuous development and improvement and permanent exchange with our customers. Swiss Security Solutions react dynamically to market requirements and continuously develop service portfolio and offer to the business, private and government clients.
