Quality Reviews Expands Its Footprint With Diverse Group of Four New Clients
Primary care, hospital, home care, and IVF genetic testing organizations choose Quality Reviews’ real-time feedback toolNEW YORK, NY, USA, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Reviews, Inc., the leading patient engagement software company helping healthcare providers capture, analyze, and improve real-time feedback, today announced the addition of four new healthcare clients. Swope Health, a primary healthcare provider based in Kansas City, Missouri; Decatur County Memorial Hospital based in Greensburg, Indiana; Royal Care, a home care provider based in Brooklyn, New York; and Genomic Prediction, an IVF genetic testing company based in North Brunswick, New Jersey, have all selected Quality Reviews’ suite of feedback solutions to measure and enhance the experience for both patient and staff.
"We’re honored to partner with this diverse group of healthcare providers, all of whom have made patient and employee experience a key priority,” said Edward Shin, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Quality Reviews. “The varied range of services these four healthcare organizations offer speaks to the flexibility and relevance of our platform across specializations. Regardless of the field, patient and employee experience are at the very heart of healthcare, and Swope Health, Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Royal Care, and Genomic Prediction have all demonstrated a commitment to ensuring that their patients and employees come first,” he added.
Quality Reviews is a New York City-based company that offers a suite of patient engagement software services that center around improving patient experience. The company provides healthcare organizations with the tools they need to gather actionable data quickly and respond to both patient and staff feedback immediately. In doing so, Quality Reviews helps hospitals and health systems of all sizes deliver the best possible patient experience across all clinical service lines in both inpatient and outpatient settings.
About Quality Reviews
Based in New York, Quality Reviews, Inc. was founded by physicians and entrepreneurs with a combined 30-plus years of clinical, healthcare, and technology experience. The software solutions offered by Quality Reviews, Inc. help healthcare organizations capture and analyze real-time patient and employee feedback in order to facilitate service recovery and improve the patient and employee experience.
