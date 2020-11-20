Beam Setting Scheduled at the Route 283/Landisville Interchange in Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lancaster County are advised there will be impacts to traffic next Monday night, November 23, and Tuesday night, November 24, while a contractor sets bridge beams over Route 283 at the Route 722 (Landisville) Interchange in Lancaster County. This work will impact traffic on both Route 283 and Route 722 (State Road).

Beginning at 9 PM Monday night, there will be lane closures in both eastbound and westbound directions on Route 283, and Route 722 (State Road) will be reduced to a single lane under flagging at the interchange.

Then, at 11 PM, westbound Route 283 traffic will be detoured off at the Landisville exit ramp and back onto the highway using the on-ramp, while rolling stops will be implemented on eastbound Route 283 as it approaches the interchange. These restrictions will be lifted by 6 AM Tuesday morning.

There will be lane closures in both eastbound and westbound directions on Route 283 from 9 PM Tuesday night through 6 AM Wednesday morning.

The eastbound Route 283 ramp to Landisville/Route 722 remains closed as part of the widening and reconstruction project at the interchange.

Those wishing to access Route 722 from eastbound Route 283 should continue east past Landisville, merge onto Route 30, exit at the Fruitville Pike, and follow the signs directing them to westbound Route 283.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras, 101 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018