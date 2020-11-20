Connecting the 3D world
Online service aimed at connecting the 3D printer world.STIRLING, STIRLING, UK, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new online service to help match those in need of 3D Printer services has been launched. The service seeks to promote the wide range of skills and manufacturing capabilities from those involved in 3D printing regardless of their size or scale.
3Dgenero.com offers to help build an open and searchable 3D printing community resource for those seeking help and those with the help to offer. Registration is free and open to those with either something to offer or who have something they need.
Designers, manufacturers, suppliers, and 3D printer owners can all create listings to promote their skills, capabilities, and product lines. Equally, those looking for specific expertise, capability or products can promote their need and look for interested parties. Listings are free to create, giving the organisation or individual a fast an effective way to describe what they have to offer or what they need to find.
“We created the service to help plug a gap that was evident at the start of the Pandemic in the UK”, explained Alex Ogilvie one of the creators behind 3Dgenero. “Lots of people in desperate need of masks and face coverings and lots of people with the kit to help – but no way to quickly hook them up. The free to use service is our response to that need. We’d like to see it grow into a Crowd Sourced Manufacturing platform. It needs to be easier to connect these people up.”
The service allows images and design documentation to be uploaded, with additional areas for titles and descriptions to be added. Organisations can register and add multiple users to help create and manage their listings.
When a user wants to find out more from another user they can communicate via chat on the service and explore how to move things forward.
The service is provided by Objective Associates a software development firm based in Stirling, Scotland, who provide a range of services and ecommerce platforms.
No charge is payable for the service available at 3Dgenero.com.
Alex Ogilvie
Seller Dynamics
email us here