Submit Release
News Search

There were 389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 100,225 in the last 365 days.

New marketplace solution released for GPSR compliance

Seller Dynamics

Seller Dynamics

Seller Dynamics releases service to assist in EU GPSR marketplace management

We hope that this ensures UK sellers simply don’t give up selling into the EU and Northern Ireland”
— Alex Ogilvie
STIRLING, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new online service to help meet those in need of meeting new marketplace GPSR regulations has been launched. The service addresses the new General Product Safety Regulation introduced by the EU in December 2024.

Seller Dynamics provides help in managing and uploading the various regulatory and safety information required by listings on platforms such as Amazon and eBay. The service is provided to existing and new users of Seller Dynamics, a marketplace management service.

“We could see that a great many UK online sellers, selling into the EU, would find the new regulations challenging, that’s why we added the new capability”, explained Alex Ogilvie, Managing Director at Seller Dynamics. “We hope that this ensures UK sellers simply don’t give up selling into the EU and Northern Ireland.”

The service allows images, safety, instruction and general product documentation to be uploaded in bulk, with additional areas for manufacturer and EU Responsible person information.

UK government guidance about complying with GPSR can be found at www.gov.uk .

About
Seller Dynamics is a marketplace management service providing dynamic repricing, order management , listing compliance and stock control services for marketplace sellers. It is provided by privately owned Objective Associates Limited, a software development firm based in Stirling, Scotland.

###

Alex Ogilvie
Seller Dynamics
+44 1786 430076
alex.ogilvie@sellerdynamics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

GPSR Management Seller Dynamics

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New marketplace solution released for GPSR compliance

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more