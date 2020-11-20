St. Albans Barracks/Request For Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A205011

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/20/2020 at 0339 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lamkin St/Maizefield Dr, Highgate VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/20/2020 at approximately 0339 hours, Vermont State Police received a call advising that a home on Lamkin St in Highgate had been awaken by two males allegedly impersonating Vermont Fish & Game Officers. The two males in question assaulted the homeowner to include strangulation and the pointing of a firearm.

The two males were wearing dark in color jackets with camouflage pants and face masks.

The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance with any information regarding the identification of these two males and encouraged to contact the St. Albans Barracks.

