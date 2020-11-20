TREASURYCOLLECTION.COM RELEASES ALL-STAR “’60s ROCK, POP & SOUL” 4-DVD CONCERT OF ICONIC HITS
WITH ARETHA FRANKLIN, HERMAN’S HERMITS STARRING PETER NOONE, DAVY JONES, THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS, PETULA CLARK, THE ASSOCIATION, JOHN KAY & STEPPENWOLF & OTHERS
PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES , November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the holidays, treasurycollection.com has released ‘60s ROCK, POP & SOUL, the most extensive and exciting DVD collection ever assembled featuring dozens of legendary music performers singing their greatest hits on stage.
‘60s ROCK, POP & SOUL, including 130 songs on 4 DVDs, represents two decades of presenting classic artists in historic reunion television concerts from veteran producer-director TJ Lubinsky. "The Sixties was an explosive decade of peace, love and change with a rich tapestry of creative expression in music – from mainstream pop to Motown, the beat of the British Invasion to gritty R&B – this expansive collection defines the indelible soundtrack of America," reflects Lubinsky.
Among the iconic performers and all-time favorite songs featured are John Kay of Steppenwolf (“Born To Be Wild”), James Brown (“I Feel Good”), The Righteous Brothers (“You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’”), Petula Clark (“Downtown”), Roger McGuinn of The Byrds (“Turn, Turn, Turn”). Frankie Valli (“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”), Aretha Franklin (“Respect”), Eric Burdon & The Animals (“House Of The Rising Sun”), Four Tops (“Baby I Need Your Lovin’”), Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night (“Easy To Be Hard”), Percy Sledge (“When A Man Loves A Woman”), Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone (“Mrs. Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter”), Judy Collins (“Both Sides Now”), Davy Jones of The Monkees (“Daydream Believer”) and many more legends.
‘60s ROCK, POP & SOUL, available exclusively from treasurycollection.com, also includes a bonus soundtrack album CD with a selection of favorite songs from Barry McGuire (“Eve Of Destruction”), The Association (“Never My Love”), Rob Grill & The Grassroots (“Let’s Live For Today”) and others.
A video preview hosted by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jackie DeShannon and the late Davy Jones of The Monkees can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGJgIRNx8Iw
DVD Song Selections Include:
Turn, Turn, Turn – Roger McGuinn of The Byrds
Respect – Aretha Franklin
Born To Be Wild – John Kay & Steppenwolf
Cherish – The Association
House Of The Rising Sun – Eric Burdon & The Animals
Daydream Believer – Davy Jones
Downtown – Petula Clark
Eve Of Destruction – Barry McGuire
Let’s Live For Today – Rob Grill & The Grass Roots
Time Of The Season – The Zombies
When A Man Loves A Woman – Percy Sledge
Kicks – Paul Revere & The Raiders
Mrs. Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
My Girl – Dennis Edwards’ Temptations Review
What The World Needs Now Is Love – Jackie DeShannon
Sunday Will Never Be The Same – Spanky & Our Gang
Easy To Be Hard – Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night
Hooked On A Feeling – B.J. Thomas
Tracks Of My Tears – The Miracles
To Sir With Love - Lulu
Shout – The Isley Brothers
Louie Louie – The Kingsmen
Groovy Kind Of Love – Wayne Fontana
96 Tears – Question Mark & The Mysterians
Baby I Need Your Lovin' - Four Tops
Wichita Lineman – Glen Campbell
Hawaii Five-O – The Ventures
A Summer Song – Chad & Jeremy
Both Sides Now – Judy Collins
Wedding Bell Blues – Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr.
Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye – Gary Decarlo of Steam
Hair – The Cowsills
Mony Mony – Tommy James & The Shondells
Stand By Me – Ben E. King
More Today Than Yesterday – Pat Upton of Spiral Starecase
Do Wah Diddy Diddy – Paul Jones & The Manfreds
San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair) – Scott McKenzie
Can't Take My Eyes Off You - Frankie Valli
Grazing In The Grass – Friends Of Distinction
Don’t Let The Sun Catch You Crying – Gerry & The Pacemakers
This Magic Moment - Jay Black
Dancing In The Streets – Martha Reeves
Do You Believe In Magic – The Lovin’ Spoonful
I Go To Pieces – Peter & Gordon
People Got To Be Free – The New Rascals
Soul Man – Sam Moore
Blowin’ In The Wind – The Chad Mitchell Trio
Sugar, Sugar – Ron Dante of The Archies
Hurt So Bad – Little Anthony & The Imperials
Wild Thing – Reg Presley of The Troggs
Where Have All The Flowers Gone – The Kingston Trio
Hang On Sloopy – Rick Derringer of The McCoys
Yes I’m Ready – Barbara Mason
Hey Baby (They’re Playing Our Song) Dennis Tufano of The Buckinghams
Classical Gas – Mason Williams
You've Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ - The Righteous Brothers
Hey There Lonely Girl – Eddie Holman
You Were On My Mind – We Five
Everybody Plays The Fool – The Main Ingredient
In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida – Lee Dorman of Iron Butterfly
Devil With A Blue Dress On – Mitch Ryder
You’ve Made Me So Very Happy – Blood, Sweat & Tears
Love Potion #9 – Mike Pender’s Searchers
Chapel Of Love – The Dixie Cups
Time Won’t Let Me – Sonny Gerraci of The Outsiders
You Keep Me Hangin’ On – Mark Stein of Vanilla Fudge
War – Edwin Starr
Green Tambourine – Ivan Browne of The Lemon Pipers
Get Together – Jesse Colin Young
Land Of 1,000 Dances – Cannibal & The Headhunters
It’s All Right – The Impressions
Lightnin’ Strikes – Lou Christie
Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In – The 5th Dimension
Somebody To Love – Jefferson Starship
California Dreamin’ – Denny Doherty & Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & The Papa
