TREASURYCOLLECTION.COM RELEASES ALL-STAR “’60s ROCK, POP & SOUL” 4-DVD CONCERT OF ICONIC HITS

The late Davy Jones of The Monkees and singer-songwriter Jackie DeShannon are part of the all-star concert spectacular '60s ROCK, POP & SOUL from Treasury Collection.

The Sixties was an explosive decade of peace, love and change with a rich tapestry of creative expression in music – from mainstream pop to Motown, the beat of the British Invasion to gritty R&B” — TJ Lubinsky

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES , November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the holidays, treasurycollection.com has released ‘60s ROCK, POP & SOUL, the most extensive and exciting DVD collection ever assembled featuring dozens of legendary music performers singing their greatest hits on stage.

‘60s ROCK, POP & SOUL, including 130 songs on 4 DVDs, represents two decades of presenting classic artists in historic reunion television concerts from veteran producer-director TJ Lubinsky. "The Sixties was an explosive decade of peace, love and change with a rich tapestry of creative expression in music – from mainstream pop to Motown, the beat of the British Invasion to gritty R&B – this expansive collection defines the indelible soundtrack of America," reflects Lubinsky.

Among the iconic performers and all-time favorite songs featured are John Kay of Steppenwolf (“Born To Be Wild”), James Brown (“I Feel Good”), The Righteous Brothers (“You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’”), Petula Clark (“Downtown”), Roger McGuinn of The Byrds (“Turn, Turn, Turn”). Frankie Valli (“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”), Aretha Franklin (“Respect”), Eric Burdon & The Animals (“House Of The Rising Sun”), Four Tops (“Baby I Need Your Lovin’”), Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night (“Easy To Be Hard”), Percy Sledge (“When A Man Loves A Woman”), Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone (“Mrs. Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter”), Judy Collins (“Both Sides Now”), Davy Jones of The Monkees (“Daydream Believer”) and many more legends.

‘60s ROCK, POP & SOUL, available exclusively from treasurycollection.com, also includes a bonus soundtrack album CD with a selection of favorite songs from Barry McGuire (“Eve Of Destruction”), The Association (“Never My Love”), Rob Grill & The Grassroots (“Let’s Live For Today”) and others.

A video preview hosted by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jackie DeShannon and the late Davy Jones of The Monkees can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGJgIRNx8Iw

DVD Song Selections Include:

Turn, Turn, Turn – Roger McGuinn of The Byrds

Respect – Aretha Franklin

Born To Be Wild – John Kay & Steppenwolf

Cherish – The Association

House Of The Rising Sun – Eric Burdon & The Animals

Daydream Believer – Davy Jones

Downtown – Petula Clark

Eve Of Destruction – Barry McGuire

Let’s Live For Today – Rob Grill & The Grass Roots

Time Of The Season – The Zombies

When A Man Loves A Woman – Percy Sledge

Kicks – Paul Revere & The Raiders

Mrs. Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

My Girl – Dennis Edwards’ Temptations Review

What The World Needs Now Is Love – Jackie DeShannon

Sunday Will Never Be The Same – Spanky & Our Gang

Easy To Be Hard – Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night

Hooked On A Feeling – B.J. Thomas

Tracks Of My Tears – The Miracles

To Sir With Love - Lulu

Shout – The Isley Brothers

Louie Louie – The Kingsmen

Groovy Kind Of Love – Wayne Fontana

96 Tears – Question Mark & The Mysterians

Baby I Need Your Lovin' - Four Tops

Wichita Lineman – Glen Campbell

Hawaii Five-O – The Ventures

A Summer Song – Chad & Jeremy

Both Sides Now – Judy Collins

Wedding Bell Blues – Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr.

Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye – Gary Decarlo of Steam

Hair – The Cowsills

Mony Mony – Tommy James & The Shondells

Stand By Me – Ben E. King

More Today Than Yesterday – Pat Upton of Spiral Starecase

Do Wah Diddy Diddy – Paul Jones & The Manfreds

San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair) – Scott McKenzie

Can't Take My Eyes Off You - Frankie Valli

Grazing In The Grass – Friends Of Distinction

Don’t Let The Sun Catch You Crying – Gerry & The Pacemakers

This Magic Moment - Jay Black

Dancing In The Streets – Martha Reeves

Do You Believe In Magic – The Lovin’ Spoonful

I Go To Pieces – Peter & Gordon

People Got To Be Free – The New Rascals

Soul Man – Sam Moore

Blowin’ In The Wind – The Chad Mitchell Trio

Sugar, Sugar – Ron Dante of The Archies

Hurt So Bad – Little Anthony & The Imperials

Wild Thing – Reg Presley of The Troggs

Where Have All The Flowers Gone – The Kingston Trio

Hang On Sloopy – Rick Derringer of The McCoys

Yes I’m Ready – Barbara Mason

Hey Baby (They’re Playing Our Song) Dennis Tufano of The Buckinghams

Classical Gas – Mason Williams

You've Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ - The Righteous Brothers

Hey There Lonely Girl – Eddie Holman

You Were On My Mind – We Five

Everybody Plays The Fool – The Main Ingredient

In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida – Lee Dorman of Iron Butterfly

Devil With A Blue Dress On – Mitch Ryder

You’ve Made Me So Very Happy – Blood, Sweat & Tears

Love Potion #9 – Mike Pender’s Searchers

Chapel Of Love – The Dixie Cups

Time Won’t Let Me – Sonny Gerraci of The Outsiders

You Keep Me Hangin’ On – Mark Stein of Vanilla Fudge

War – Edwin Starr

Green Tambourine – Ivan Browne of The Lemon Pipers

Get Together – Jesse Colin Young

Land Of 1,000 Dances – Cannibal & The Headhunters

It’s All Right – The Impressions

Lightnin’ Strikes – Lou Christie

Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In – The 5th Dimension

Somebody To Love – Jefferson Starship

California Dreamin’ – Denny Doherty & Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & The Papa

'60s ROCK, POP & SOUL Promotional Video hosted by Davy Jones and Jackie DeShannon