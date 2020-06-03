TREASURYCOLLECTION.COM RELEASES GROUNDBREAKING “ROCK, POP & DOO WOP” 7-DVD CONCERT COLLECTION

Rock and roll icon Ronnie Spector sings The Ronette's classic hit Be My Baby in the ROCK, POP & DOO WOP DVD set from Treasury Collection. The Jive Five perform their 1961 hit “My True Story” on the Rock, Pop & Doo Wop DVD Collection from www.treasurycollection.com Jay Black, original singer from Jay & The Americans, sings "Cara Mia" in Treasury Collection's all-star concert DVD set ROCK, POP & DOO WOP.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Pittsburgh, PA, June 2, 2020) treasurycollection.com announced today the site is now taking pre-orders for Rock, Pop & Doo Wop, the first comprehensive DVD collection of upbeat tunes, emotional ballads and hard-to-find stage performances from the legends of the early rock, pop and doo wop eras in American music history.

Rock, Pop & Doo Wop, which includes over 150 songs on 7 DVDs curated by executive producer and director TJ Lubinsky, is culled from two decades of producing, recording and presenting classic hits and oldies on his historic television reunion concerts. The goal, says Lubinsky, is “To create and make available a video archive of the best oldies ever made for our parents and grandparents – this is the soundtrack to their lives, available for the first-time ever at an affordable price.” Online pre-orders for the set at treasurycollection.com offer introductory reduced pricing of $39.98 including shipping and handling. As a bonus, pre-order customers will receive both an additional documentary special, “Doo Wop Discoveries” hosted by John “Bowzer” Bauman of Sha Na Na fame, and two live performance CDs of the songs.

Doo Wop and Pop music icon Johnny Maestro said about these DVD concerts, “The audience on these shows comes to remember and that’s what we do—we get out on stage and there’s an emotional connection and that’s just the greatest thing in the world.” In a rare interview, Earl Lewis of The Channels reflected, “We’re singing about love, the guys used to go to the community centers or the street corners and used to sing instead of fight – and it was really love that brought people together”.

A video preview is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Cw2-Rr1P-c&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2_n3XSMm3LJyqsjWi31fO3OrzzSXRu0y4TMGzOaKOS8n4JKPshsFh8e7E

Treasury Collection is dedicated to the preservation of the greatest music across generations. For over twenty years, Treasury Collection has been recovering, restoring and archiving thousands of songs and video clips to provide the highest quality collections of CDs and DVDs available. From Doo Wop to Disco, ’50s Pop to Folk Rock and ’70s Soul to Rock & Roll, Treasury Collection strives to provide audiences of all ages with the music that tells the story of their lives through their personal memories and those that create common bonds among us.

DVD Highlights:

