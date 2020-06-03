TREASURYCOLLECTION.COM RELEASES GROUNDBREAKING “ROCK, POP & DOO WOP” 7-DVD CONCERT COLLECTION
Rock and roll icon Ronnie Spector sings The Ronette's classic hit Be My Baby in the ROCK, POP & DOO WOP DVD set from Treasury Collection.
The Jive Five perform their 1961 hit “My True Story” on the Rock, Pop & Doo Wop DVD Collection from www.treasurycollection.com
WITH LITTLE RICHARD, THE PLATTERS, LITTLE ANTHONY & THE IMPERIALS, THE COASTERS, JOHNNY MAESTRO & THE BROOKLYN BRIDGE, RONNIE SPECTOR, THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Pittsburgh, PA, June 2, 2020) treasurycollection.com announced today the site is now taking pre-orders for Rock, Pop & Doo Wop, the first comprehensive DVD collection of upbeat tunes, emotional ballads and hard-to-find stage performances from the legends of the early rock, pop and doo wop eras in American music history.
Rock, Pop & Doo Wop, which includes over 150 songs on 7 DVDs curated by executive producer and director TJ Lubinsky, is culled from two decades of producing, recording and presenting classic hits and oldies on his historic television reunion concerts. The goal, says Lubinsky, is “To create and make available a video archive of the best oldies ever made for our parents and grandparents – this is the soundtrack to their lives, available for the first-time ever at an affordable price.” Online pre-orders for the set at treasurycollection.com offer introductory reduced pricing of $39.98 including shipping and handling. As a bonus, pre-order customers will receive both an additional documentary special, “Doo Wop Discoveries” hosted by John “Bowzer” Bauman of Sha Na Na fame, and two live performance CDs of the songs.
Doo Wop and Pop music icon Johnny Maestro said about these DVD concerts, “The audience on these shows comes to remember and that’s what we do—we get out on stage and there’s an emotional connection and that’s just the greatest thing in the world.” In a rare interview, Earl Lewis of The Channels reflected, “We’re singing about love, the guys used to go to the community centers or the street corners and used to sing instead of fight – and it was really love that brought people together”.
A video preview is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Cw2-Rr1P-c&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2_n3XSMm3LJyqsjWi31fO3OrzzSXRu0y4TMGzOaKOS8n4JKPshsFh8e7E
Treasury Collection is dedicated to the preservation of the greatest music across generations. For over twenty years, Treasury Collection has been recovering, restoring and archiving thousands of songs and video clips to provide the highest quality collections of CDs and DVDs available. From Doo Wop to Disco, ’50s Pop to Folk Rock and ’70s Soul to Rock & Roll, Treasury Collection strives to provide audiences of all ages with the music that tells the story of their lives through their personal memories and those that create common bonds among us.
DVD Highlights:
16 Candles - Johnny Maestro & The Brooklyn Bridge
A Sunday Kind Of Love- The Harptones
A Thousand Miles Away - The Heartbeats
A Thousand Stars - Cathy Jean & The Innocents
Ain't Too Proud To Beg- The Temptations
Angel Baby - Rosie & The Originals
Baby I Need Your Lovin' - Four Tops
Barbara Anne - The Regents
Be My Baby - Ronnie Spector
Blue Moon - The Marcels
Bo Diddley - Bo Diddley
Can't Take My Eyes Off You - Frankie Valli
Cara Mia - Jay Black
Chapel Of Love -The Dixie Cups
Charlie Brown - The Coasters
Come Go With Me – The Del-Vikings
Come Softly To Me - The Fleetwoods
Could This Be Magic - The Dubs
Crying In The Chapel- The Orioles
Da Doo Ron Ron - Lala Brooks
Daddy's Home - The Limelites
Dancing In The Street - Martha Reeves
Do You Love Me - The Contours
Duke Of Earl - Gene Chandler
Earth Angel - The Penguins
For Your Love - Ed Townsend
For Your Precious Love - Jerry Butler & The Impressions
Gloria - The Cadillacs
Goin' Out Of My Head- Little Anthony & The Imperials
Going To A Go-Go - The Miracles
Good Golly Miss Molly - Little Richard
Goodnight, Sweetheart Goodnight - The Spaniels
The Great Pretender - The Platters
He's So Fine - The Chiffons
Heart & Soul - The Cleftones
Hey Baby - Bruce Channel
Hey Paula - Paul & Paula
Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me - Mel Carter
Hurt So Bad - Little Anthony & The Imperials
I Believe - Larry Chance & The Earls
I'm Your Puppet - Bobby Purify
In The Still Of The Night - Fred Parris & The Satins
Let It Be Me - Jerry Butler & Betty Everett
Life Is But A Dream - The Harptones
Mashed Potato Time - Dee Dee Sharp
Maybe - The Chantels
My True Story- The Jive Five
Oh What A Night- The Dells
Once In A While - The Chimes
One Summer Night - The Danleers
Our Day Will Come - Ruby & The Romantics
Over The Rainbow - The Demensions
Peppermint Twist - Joey Dee
Please Love Me Forever - Cathy Jean & The Roomates
Please Mr. Postman - Gladys Horton's Marvelettes
Poetry In Motion - Johnny Tillotson
Rama Lama Ding Dong - The Edsels
Rescue Me - Fontella Bass
Respect - Aretha Franklin
Rhythm Of The Rain - The Cascades
Romeo & Juliet – The Reflections
Save The Last Dance For Me – The Drifters
Sea Cruise - Frankie Ford
Sh-Boom - The Chords
Shimmy, Shimmy Ko-Ko Bop - Little Anthony & The Imperials
Stand By Me - Ben E. King
Ten Commandments of Love - Harvey & The Moonglows
That's My Desire - Earl Lewis & The Channels
The Angels Listened In - Johnny Maestro & The Brooklyn Bridge
The Lion Sleeps Tonight - The Tokens
The Twist - Hank Ballard & the Midnighters
Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye - The Casinos
There's A Moon Out Tonight - The Capris
Tossin' And Turnin’ - Bobby Lewis
Twist And Shout - The Isley Brothers
Unchained Melody - The Righteous Brothers
Up On The Roof - The Drifters
Venus In Blue Jeans - Jimmy Clanton
Venus - Frankie Avalon
Where The Boys Are - Connie Francis
Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On - Jerry Lee Lewis
Why Do Fools Fall In Love - Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers
Will You Love Me Tomorrow - Shirley Alston Reeves
Worst That Could Happen - Johnny Maestro & The Brooklyn Bridge
Yakety Yak - The Coasters
Yes I'm Ready - Barbara Mason
You Belong To Me - The Duprees
You Don't Own Me -Lesley Gore
You've Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ - The Righteous Brothers
Zoom - The Cadillacs
